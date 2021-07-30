The Daily Item
Pennsylvania’s new COVID-19 case count topped 1,000 for the second day in a row Friday as the number of patients hospitalized statewide continued to increase.
The Department of Health registered 1,110 new cases in its Friday release. In the Valley, there were 14 new cases for the second consecutive day as well.
Friday’s total is the largest statewide increase since May 26 when 1,127 new cases were registered. There were eight counties with no new cases on Friday, while Philadelphia (212) and Allegheny (125) counties accounted for 337 of the 1,110 cases. The state’s rolling 7-day average now stands at 710 cases; it was 174 on July 1.
From July 1-19, DOH officials registered 4,506 cases. Since July 20 there have been 7,168 in the state.
DOH officials recorded new cases in all four Valley counties, including six in Northumberland, five in Union, two in Snyder and one in Montour County. It was the first new case in Montour County since July 24.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in Valley counties reported for the ninth consecutive day. Statewide, DOH officials registered eight deaths linked to the coronavirus.
More than 5.7 million Pennsylvanians over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, including 79,056 in the Valley.
HospitalizationsThere were 473 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of 11. Over the past five days, the number of patients hospitalized statewide has increased by 111. Of those hospitalized, 101 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 14 from Thursday. There were 50 patients on ventilators, level with Thursday’s report.
In the Valley, 11 patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities. All 11 patients are at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including four in ICU and two on ventilators. There are no COVID patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital or Geisinger-Shamokin according to state data. There was no change in local hospital data in Friday’s release from state health officials.
PrisonsThere is no change in the number of positive cases at Valley prisons in the latest data release. As of Friday morning, both USP-Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood have one active staff case. There are no cases at SCI-Coal Township.
There are also no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County.
Nursing homesAt Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,217 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Friday’s report, there were no new cases in Valley facilities.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 267 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.