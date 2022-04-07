Pennsylvania's Department of Health added 1,163 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first time since March 17 with more than 1,000 new cases.
Thursday's total of 1,163 pushes the state's rolling seven-day average of new cases to 737. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the past week, new cases have increased by 26 percent statewide.
Locally, the number of new cases remained level. There were seven new cases added, the ninth time in 10 days there were between 6 and 9 cases. There were four new cases in Northumberland County and three in Montour.
The DOH linked 21 deaths to COVID-19 statewide on Thursday, the third consecutive day with at least 20 deaths statewide. There were no deaths recorded locally for the fourth day in a row.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the fourth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 17 counties with high levels of COVID, 146 with medium and 3,057 with low. In Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, the number of cases was down two percent, hospitalizations were down 8 percent and deaths were down 19 percent last week. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases is up 26 percent, while the number of deaths was down 6 percent and hospitalizations down 12 percent.
The CDC reported 77.1 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.6 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 427 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up three from Wednesday's report.
There were 64 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down one, and 45 were breathing using ventilators, also down one.
There were 17 patients hospitalized locally. There were 16 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up three — one at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and none at Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had five patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator. On Thursday, Geisinger announced it was removing more restrictions on visitation.
State facilities, prisons
There are no active cases at any of the state facilities under the direction of the Department of Human Services. As of Wednesday morning, DHS reported no cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital, or either the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there was still one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 16 inmate cases and another 23 staff cases, down four. Seven prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Wednesday morning, while 14 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one new inmate case at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 57 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 27 were at Level 2 and 14 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.