Pennsylvania Health officials reported 1,178 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the second consecutive day with 1,100 or more.
It was the first time since March 2 and 3 that the state had back-to-back days with that many cases.
The increase pushed the state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases to 788. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the past week, new cases have increased by 32 percent statewide.
Locally, the number of new cases remained level. There were six new cases added, the 10th time in 11 days there were between 6 and 9 cases. There were four new cases in Northumberland County for the second consecutive day along with now new case each in Montour and Union counties. Snyder County has had zero new cases in six of the last eight days.
The Department of Health linked 13 deaths to COVID-19 statewide on Friday, ending a string of three consecutive days with at least 20 deaths statewide. One of the deaths reported was a Northumberland County resident, ending a string of four straight days with no deaths among Valley residents.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the fifth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 19 counties with high levels of COVID, 123 with medium and 3,082 with low. In Pennsylvania, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, the number of cases was down seven percent, hospitalizations were down 6 percent and deaths were down 23 percent last week. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID deaths were about the same and hospitalizations were down seven percent.
The CDC reported 77.2 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.8 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 410 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down 17 from Thursday's report.
There were 59 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down five, and 44 were breathing using ventilators, down one.
There were 17 patients hospitalized locally. There were 16 patients at Geisinger in Danville — even with Thursday's report — one at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and none at Geisinger Shamokin. Evangelical reported that it's only patient was in the ICU, being treated on a ventilator and was unvaccinated.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had five patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator. On Thursday, Geisinger announced it was removing more restrictions on visitation.
State facilities, prisons
There are no active cases at any of the state facilities under the direction of the Department of Human Services in the Valley. As of Friday morning, DHS reported no cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital, or either the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 14 inmate cases and another 23 staff cases, down four. Seven prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Friday morning, while 14 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and no cases at three Allenwood facilities.
As of Friday morning, there were 56 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 29 were at Level 2 and 13 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.