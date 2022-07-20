The state Department of Health (DOH) reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on three different days over the past week with six of seven days recording at least 2,400 new cases.
For the week, the DOH added 20,240 new cases, marking the first time since June 8 more than 20,000 new cases in one week. The number of COVID patients being treated for COVID symptoms in hospitals in Pennsylvania also increased for the third time in a month in Wednesday's data report.
According to state data, there were 3,229 new cases added on Tuesday, 3,052 on July 14 and 3,644 on July 13.
In the Valley, there were 277 new cases over the past week, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 50,560. There were 44 new cases in Montour County, 146 in Northumberland, 35 in Snyder and 52 in Union County. Northumberland County's total was less than last week, while the other three Valley counties saw increases.
There were no deaths linked to COVID in the Valley over the past week; statewide there were 98 new deaths, 30 fewer than last week.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases in Pennsylvania dropped by 12 percent over the last week, while deaths dropped by 6 percent. Hospitalizations were up 9 percent. Nationwide, cases were level, deaths were up 7 percent and hospitalizations rose 4 percent.
To date, there have been 3,058,316 cases in Pennsylvania and 46,047 deaths. In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death nationwide according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) behind only heart disease and cancer. According to the data, 60,000 more people nationwide died of COVID-19 in 2021 than did in 2020.
An alert on the Department of Health’s (DOH) mobile app warns that it will be discontinued as of July 27.
The CDC reports all four Valley counties have medium levels of COVID-19 spread, which means people at high risk for severe illness, even if fully vaccinated, should consult health care providers about wearing masks and other precautions, and everyone should get tested if they have COVID symptoms. Nationally, 35.5 percent of counties are reporting high COVID levels with 24.9 percent reporting low levels. In Pennsylvania, three counties — Lycoming, Clinton and Juniata — have high levels. The four Valley counties are part of a group of 24 with medium levels, while the other 40 are seeing low levels.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 79.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 69.8 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. Both totals are up a tenth of a percentage point since last week.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,130 hospitalizations statewide, up 94 from last week. It was the third time in three weeks COVID hospitalizations have increased statewide. There are 129 patients statewide being treated in the ICU, and 52 on ventilators.
There are 50 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, the highest total since March 10.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported on social media that it had 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Six of the patients are vaccinated. One of Evangelical's three COVID patients being treated in the ICU was unvaccinated.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 29 patients hospitalized, eight in the ICU and three of them on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were 10 patients hospitalized, up six over the last week. None of the patients were in the ICU or on ventilators in the most recent report available.
State facilities, prisons
There are still 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the Selinsgrove State Center according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), level with last week's reporting.
There are 12 active infections among residents receiving services and 10 among staff members.
DHS also reported fewer than five active staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital and no cases among staff or youths at the North Central Secure Unit boys and girls facilities. DHS does not report specific totals fewer than five.
There have been 685 inmate cases of COVID-19 at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township since the start of the pandemic, but there are no active cases in the state’s latest report. There is one active staff case at the Coal Township facility and 68 in prisons statewide, up a dozen since last week. To date there have been 10,388 staff cases, including 413 at Coal.
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg were both in Level 2 COVID-19 restrictions, in the middle of a three-tier system. Nationwide 70 facilities are at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions — up 15 from a week ago — 25 are at Level 2 and two are at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There are no inmate or staff cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg or three federal prisons in Allenwood.