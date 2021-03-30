Pennsylvania surpassed 5 million COVID-19 vaccines administered on Tuesday, the same day the state Department of Health confirmed another 5,032 new cases across the state.
Tuesday's total marks the fourth time in the last week there have been more than 4,000 new COVID cases. There were 30 new cases in the Valley, including 20 in Northumberland County, eight in Snyder and five in Montour. State health officials removed three cases from Union County's total, the third time in six days the county's total has decreased as health officials investigate addresses of positive cases.
As of Tuesday, the state has administered 5,043,676 doses with 1,661,946 residents fully vaccinated. By Saturday, state officials say 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated.
Statewide there were 34 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including one in Northumberland County.
The DOH announced the state's positive test rate increased to 7.6 percent, the third week in a row it remained steady or increased.
Hospitalizations
While new cases were lower than over the weekend, hospitalizations ticked up to 1,980, the fourth day in a row with at least 60 new hospitalizations. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) increased by three to 392 with 207 (a decrease of two) being treated on ventilators
At Valley hospitals, 38 patients were hospitalized — 10 in ICUs and three on ventilators — an increase of six from Sunday's report. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 25 patients. The Danville campus is treating seven patients in the ICU and three on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there are two patients, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients increased to 11, while two are being treated in the ICU.
On Campus
At Bucknell University there are still 10 active cases — level with Monday's report — including seven students, according to the university's dashboard. There were two positive tests on campus on Monday and 73 students are in isolation.
At Susquehanna University, there are six active cases, all among students. Since Jan. 21, there have been 97 cases on campus, including 84 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There were 20 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down one from Monday. Nineteen of the cases were among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There remains one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there were two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,207 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 17 active cases. The state Department of Corrections reports seven inmate cases and 10 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease. The figures remained unchanged from Saturday’s update.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There were also less than five active cases among staff members.
There are also fewer than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital. There are less than five active cases among both clients and employees at the facility.
Nursing homes
Across the Valley, there have been 2,133 cases in long-term care facilities. The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 289 resident cases and 69 among staffers. There have been 39 deaths linked to facilities in the county.
In Northumberland County, 1,032 residents have tested positive, along with 256 residents. There have been 215 deaths in county homes.
Snyder County has had 137 resident and 37 staff cases during the pandemic and 20 residents have died.
In Union County, there are have been 264 resident cases and 49 staffers, along with 43 deaths.