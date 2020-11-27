Pennslyvania registered 7,360 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the fourth time in nine days with more than 7,000 new cases according to state Department of Health data.
Friday's total is the second-highest single-day total since state health officials began tracking data in March. There were 171 new cases in the Valley, the fourth day in a row at least 100 local cases. In nine of the past 10 days, Pennsylvania has had at least 6,000 new cases.
Since March, there have been, 343,614 cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania. State officials estimate 61 percent of Pennsylvanians who have tested positive have already recovered. Since Nov. 1, there have now been 135,587 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 39.4 percent of the total case count statewide since March.
Statewide, there were also 21 new deaths; there were no new deaths in the Valley. Since March, 10,234 residents have died, including 176 in the Valley. Of the statewide deaths, 6,549 are linked to long-term care facilities.
Locally, the 171 new cases were in Northumberland County (71 new cases), Union (67 new cases), Snyder (29 new cases) and Montour (4 new cases). There have been 5,528 cases in the Valley: 2,499 cases and 125 deaths in Northumberland County, 1,620 cases and 16 deaths in Union County, 965 cases and 20 deaths in Snyder County and 444 cases and 15 deaths in Montour. Thirty of the new cases in Northumberland County are linked to long-term care facilities. There were 23 counties with at least 100 new cases on Friday, including 869 in Allegheny County and 620 in Philadelphia.
The number of hospitalizations statewide continued to rise in the latest data release. According to the Department of Health, there are 4,114 state residents hospitalized on Friday, up 27 from Thursday's total. There are also 864 patients in the ICU — a decrease of 13 — and 445 residents on ventilators — a decrease of 21.
Locally, there are 118 patients being treated at local hospitals. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 77 patients, 30 in the ICU, both down from Wednesday. The hospital is also treating 15 patients on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there are seven patients being treated, including five in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital has 30 patients hospitalized, including 10 in the ICU and three on ventilators.
From Nov. 20-26, there were 464,069 tests conducted statewide with 38,851 positive tests. Since March, there have been 2,786,075 negative tests statewide, including 19,540 in Union County, 17,234 in Northumberland County, 8,532 in Montour County and 6,666 in Snyder County
Prisons, state center
The number of active cases at state facilities in Coal Township and Selinsgrove remained steady on Friday.
The Department of Human Services shows 23 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including residents and 14 staffers.
SCI-Coal Township reported 52 active cases, 33 among inmates. In 24 state prisons, there are 1,828 cases, including 1,270 among inmates.
Active COVID-19 cases are flattening at federal prison facilities in the Valley according to data from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The BOP’s federal dashboard shows 189 active cases at four facilities in Union County, up six from Thursday.
There are now 126 active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with seven active staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there are 50 cases, 47 among inmates. At the low-security site there are two active cases, both in staff members. USP-Lewisburg has four active staffer cases.
One inmate and one staffer have already recovered at Allenwood’s low-security unit, while 116 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Seven inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 13 staffers at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.
Nursing homes
Since March, there have been 930 cases at Valley nursing homes. To date, there have been 665 long-term care facility cases (518 among residents) in Northumberland County, 108 (90) in Snyder, 105 (84 residents) in Montour and 52 (40) in Union County.
One hundred and 33 deaths have been linked to Valley long-term care facilities, 107 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder, eight in Montour and three in Union.