The state Department of Health added 931 new COVID-19 cases to Pennsylvania’s total on Wednesday, including 15 cases across three Valley counties.
State health officials announced another 14 deaths statewide, including the 40th fatality in Northumberland County related to the novel coronavirus. There have now been 54 deaths in the Valley linked to the virus, including 39 at long-term care facilities.
Also on Wednesday, Susquehanna University reported its first case, Bloomsburg University reported 19 more cases among students, Bucknell reported two more cumulative cases and Penn State halted team activities for several programs after 48 new athletes tested positive.
Locally on Wednesday, there were six cases in Northumberland County, five in Snyder County and four in Montour County. For the second day in a row, the state removed three cases from Union County’s total. It is the fifth time the state has removed cases from the county in the last three weeks.
The largest increase across the state Wednesday is in Centre County, which reported 180 new cases. On Tuesday, Penn State’s main campus — located in Centre County — reported 205 students had tested positive.
Over the past week, the state has reported 145,946 tests, with 5,564 positive cases. Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 141,290 cases, including 773 in Northumberland County, 411 in Union, 191 in Snyder and 154 in Montour.
There are 7,805 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, including 5,262 linked to long-term care facilities.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to saving lives and keeping our kids in school,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Younger age groups
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 66 percent of cases so far in September;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 35 percent of cases so far in September;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 40 percent of cases so far in September;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 22 percent of cases so far in September; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,499 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,630 cases among employees, for a total of 26,129 at 948 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
Of the Valley’s total cases, 292 are linked to 14 long-term care facilities. There were no new cases on Wednesday. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 265 cases — 200 residents and 65 staffers — in seven facilities. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while eight residents and three staffers at one Snyder County facility and 10 residents and five staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus decreased in the latest update, dropping to 492 and the number of people on ventilators dropped by three to 60. In the Valley, there are 18 patients being treated — six each at Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger-Shamokin.
College cases
An email sent to students, faculty and staff announced the first case of COVID-19 at Susquehanna University. In the email, school officials said the presumptive positive COVID-19 case was found in a wastewater test for the Buenos Aires residence complex. The school says it has prepared for its first case for weeks and is implementing safety procedures.
Bloomsburg University’s new cases push the school’s total to 286, including two employees. Of those cases, 23 students are isolating on campus and 206 have recovered.
Bucknell’s online dashboard now shows three active cases and 15 cumulative cases of the virus. On Tuesday, the dashboard showed four active cases and 13 cumulative cases.
Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics disclosed neither the teams that had paused activities nor the identities of the individuals who tested positive. It did state that it did not believe the transmission of COVID-19 occurred during team activities. Members of the affected teams will isolate and quarantine, according to the department.