Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across Pennsylvania continue to approach 6,000 on Saturday when the state Department of Health announced 11,084 cases, including 99 across the Valley.
Another 67 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized on Saturday, pushing the total to 5,940, more than double April's peak of 2,800.
Across there region, there were 37 new cases in Northumberland County, 32 in Union County, 24 in Snyder County and six in Montour County.
Among the new local cases are 29 new cases among inmates at USP-Lewisburg.
Statewide, there were 201 more deaths, the fourth day in a row with at least 200 deaths. There were four new deaths locally, three in Northumberland County and one in Montour.
As of noon Saturday, there were 5,940 state residents hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus. Of that total, there were 1,209 state residents being treated in intensive care units — down nine from Friday — and 675 being treated on ventilators, up 24. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. Additionally, the DOH reports there were 606 adult ICU beds open across the state Friday, an increase of 40.
The number of patients hospitalized locally dropped by four to 170. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 116 patients, including 34 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 15 patients on ventilators, up four. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 12 patients being treated, including three in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 42 patients hospitalized including 10 in the ICU and three on ventilators. According to state data, there are 18 available adult ICU beds combined at the three facilities (13 at Geisinger in Danville, four at Evangelical and one at Geinsger-Shamokin).
Nursing homes
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive, one has successfully recovered, according to the facility's update on Friday. Sixty staff members have tested positive and 42 of them have returned to work. There are two tests pending at the facility. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there are 60 active cases, 38 among residents and 22 among staff, according to a facility report. There have been 136 confirmed cases at the center, including 88 among residents.
There have been at least 1,234 cases at Valley nursing homes, an increase of 28 since Friday. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 903 cases (714 residents and 189 staffers) along with 131 deaths. Snyder County has had 122 cases (103 residents, 19 staffers) and 18 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 118 cases (92 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 91 cases (71 residents, 20 staffers) and five deaths at seven Union County facilities.
There were seven new deaths attributed to Northumberland County long-term care facilities as deaths that have occurred at the Watsontown facility are added to the total. A company spokesman said earlier this week that 15 residents have died at the facility.
Prisons, state facilities
At the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, there were 77 active cases — 45 inmates and 32 staffers. Statewide, there were 4,060 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 2,927 inmates. There have been 416 new inmate cases since Friday.
There were 74 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center — an increase of three — including 20 people receiving services and 54 staffers. At Danville State Hospital, there were 13 resident and 11 staff active cases, an increase of one staff. There were also at least 10 active COVID cases at male and female juvenile detention facilities in Montour County, including eight staffers at the female unit.
There are 30 new cases at four federal prisons across Union County, including 29 inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg. There are 143 cases across the four locations.
There were 32 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 23 inmates and nine staffers
There are no active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 14 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 61 active cases, 47 among inmates. While there is one fewer staff case at USP-Lewisburg (7), there are 29 active inmate cases at the prison, all new since Friday.