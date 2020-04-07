Pennsylvania smashed its single-day high for reported coronavirus-related deaths, recording 78 more fatalities and nearly 1,600 more cases of COVID-19 as the state Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that every county now has an infected resident.
There has been just one death related to COVID-19 among residents in the four Valley counties. Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the Valley on Tuesday, with Northumberland County (now 22) adding seven to its total while Montour County's total dropped six to 27. Three new cases push the Valley's total to 65, up from on Monday.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
|April 4
|10,017
|1,597
|136
|60,013
|April 5
|11,510
|1,493
|150
|66,261
|April 6
|12,980
|1,470
|162
|70,874
|April 7
|14,559
|1,579
|240
The statewide death toll is 240. The state's secretary of health, Dr. Rachel Levine, said at least some of the deaths occurred over the weekend and were delayed in being reported.
There were at least 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania for the fifth day in a row, according to state health officials. Pennsylvania's confirmed case total jumped 1,579 on Tuesday to 14,559.
Officials at the State Department of Health said data can change after initial announcements following investigations into where a person who has tested positive lives. Positive cases are listed by patients' residence, not where the test was taken. This is the third time Montour County's data has dropped in one day. State officials also determined the first case in Union County was an individual who's physical residence was in Snyder County.
There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to Tuesday's data, there are 27 confirmed cases in Montour County — it was reported to be 37 on Sunday — and 22 in Northumberland County. Snyder (9) and Union (8) counties, both had one more confirmed case Tuesday.
Geisinger said more than 10 percent of the 6,800 patients and employees tested by the system tested positive since March 6.
According to spokesman Joe Stender, Geisinger has conducted 6,827 tests and received 5,985 results. Of the results received, 604 — 10.2 percent — were positive.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, specimens are collected using swabs and then sent to a commercial lab for testing. The hospital does not use special COVID-19 test kits. At this point in time, the supply of swabs needed to collect the specimens remains stable, said hospital spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach.
Geisinger is using both an in-house laboratory and outside reference labs for testing. "Geisinger’s in-house laboratory typically returns results between three and 24 hours from the time a specimen arrives at the laboratory in Danville," Stender said. "Geisinger’s in-house testing capabilities are complemented by reference laboratories, which usually return results within three to 10 days."
Evangelical has tested 373 individuals with 20 positive results, 295 negative results and 58 outstanding.
Both hospitals are only testing patients who meet CDC screening guidelines. There is currently no recommendation to test people without symptoms.
Immigration detainees
A federal judge ordered the immediate release of 22 people who were being held in civil detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at county jails in Pennsylvania while they await final decisions of their immigration cases.
The 22 people held in prisons in York County and Pike County each suffer from chronic medical conditions and face "an imminent risk of death or serious injury if exposed to COVID-19," Judge John E. Jones wrote in Tuesday's decision.
Their release is effective for two weeks.
Jones wrote there is "clear evidence that the protective measures in place in the York and Pike County prisons are not working." In a separate decision in recent days, Jones also ordered the release of 13 others.
The released detainees must self-quarantine for two weeks, Jones wrote. He gave ICE one week to argue why the detainees' release shouldn't last longer than that.
The U.S. holds around 37,000 people in immigration detention. Detainees and advocates say many are held in open rooms, beds 3 feet apart, and without adequate supplies of masks or other protection.
Separately, two inmates at the Pike County lockup have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the county said Tuesday. They were among seven inmates at the facility who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Juveniles in custody
Pennsylvania's highest court is telling county judges to identify incarcerated juveniles who are good candidates to be released to help mitigate COVID-19.
The Supreme Court issued a 6-0 order Tuesday that told president judges in each county, or someone they designate, to check into how well their juvenile residential placement facilities can prevent the virus from spreading.
The high court declined to issue a blanket release order for juveniles in detention, correctional or other residential facilities. The justices said many counties already began looking into whether some juveniles should be released.
Judges also were told to try to limit how many juveniles are added to residential placement during the crisis.
Philly cash crunch
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the city is reworking its proposed $5.2 billion budget, warning that tax collections are down dramatically and that the city faces substantial economic headwinds as a result of the virus.
The pandemic will likely result in a "painful" reduction of city services, Kenney said. He would not rule out furloughs or layoffs of the workforce.
The city has reported 4,272 virus cases and 65 deaths.
Prisoners making masks
State prison inmates have manufactured more than 180,000 cloth masks for use by Corrections Department staff and prisoners.
The prison system said Tuesday that its garment factories began converting to mask production on March 17. Each employee has received three masks, each prisoner two.
The system's manufacturing arm, Pennsylvania Correctional Industries, is also making gowns, anti-bacterial soap and disinfectant, the department said.