A portion of Pennsylvania's CARES Act funding will offset losses to the state's dairy industry and food security programs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that $40 million in funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will help give Pennsylvanians access to food and aid the struggling dairy industry.
“Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry represents the very best of who we are — something that’s been seen since the very beginning of our COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” Gov. Wolf said. “That’s why it’s critical that we open these programs to support Pennsylvania’s farmers today. This CARES funding is going to an industry that gives back every day to ensure that Pennsylvanians have access to fresh food.”
Specifically, $15 million will provide an opportunity for dairy farmers to receive direct relief payments and $5 million will reimburse dairy farmers who participate in the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS) program by donating excess dairy products to the commonwealth’s charitable food system.
Any dairy farm that experienced financial losses due to discarded or displaced milk during the COVID-19 emergency disaster may apply for assistance. Each farm with a documented loss will receive a minimum of $1,500 and an additional prorated share of the remaining funds, not to exceed the actual amount assessed by the handler. The deadline to apply for the Dairy Indemnity Program is Sept. 30, 2020.
New cases
There are three new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County, the state Department of Health (DOH) announced on Tuesday, which were part of an additional 362 cases statewide.
The three Northumberland County cases are the only new cases locally. State health officials also removed four cases from Monday's total in Union County, the fourth time the state has removed cases from Union County since it began tracking data in March. Officials have said previously changes come following further investigations into residences and addresses of patients with confirmed or probable cases.
The DOH announced another 33 deaths statewide, pushing the total to 6,276.
The 362 new cases confirmed Tuesday mark the ninth consecutive day with fewer than 500 cases and the third day in a row with fewer than 400. Statewide 75 percent of the 79,483 cases have recovered, state officials estimate.
While Northumberland County's total increased to 231, Union County's dropped to 84. Montour (65 cases) and Snyder (60) counties remained steady. There were no now deaths locally attributed to the novel coronavirus.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes, there have been 16,720 confirmed resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,955 cases among employees, for a total of 19,675 at 650 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,279 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 6,033 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
There are 813 Pennsylvanians being treated in commonwealth hospitals for COVID-19, a decrease of 43 from Monday, including 173 on ventilators.