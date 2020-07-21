There are an additional 1,027 COVID-19 cases statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Tuesday, the third time in 11 days there have been at least 1,000 new cases.
While Union County had one removed from its total by state officials, the County Commissioners announced internal protocols have been put into place after a county employee tested positive.
State health officials also confirmed a third coronavirus-related death in Montour County, pushing the Valley's total to 18. There were another 20 deaths announced statewide, pushing the total to 7,038 since officials began tracking data in March.
According to the data released mid-day Tuesday, the state has now confirmed 102,775 cases and has reported 700 or more new cases in 14 of 15 days. Nearly a third of the new cases announced were from two counties: Allegheny and Philadelphia counties. Allegheny is reporting an increase of 139 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 168 new cases on Tuesday.
There have been 18 deaths in the Valley related to the novel coronavirus, including 11 in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two residents each in Snyder and Union counties have died.
Three of four Valley counties had 1 new case on Tuesday, including Montour, Northumberland and Snyder. State officials removed one case from Union County, as it has done multiple times in the past as it continues to reconcile data.
The virus has infected 647 Valley residents since the state began tracking it in March: 365 in Northumberland County, 113 in Union County, 87 in Montour County and 82 in Snyder County.
On Tuesday, there were eight counties with at least 38 new cases, accounting for 590 of the 1,027 new cases. In addition to Philadelphia (168) and Allegheny (139), other increases were recorded in Bucks (60), Delaware (52), Chester (50), Beaver (43), Montgomery (40) and Lancaster (38) counties.
According to the state Department of Health data, 736 residents are hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 30 since Monday, but well below the peak of 2,800 in April. There are 92 patients being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator.
County official positive
A Union County employee tested positive for COVID-19 and all county employees are following the protocols put in place by commissioners in April, according to a press release.
Employees of the county's Domestic Relations Office that we were working in the courthouse last week have been quarantined as a precaution, Commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards and Judge Michael Hudock said.
"The maintenance department had sanitized the office suite and several other areas," Boop said. "We asked employees, in addition to continuing to follow our COVID-19 protocols, to take their temperature twice daily and to immediately report fevers or other COVID-19 symptoms to their supervisor.”
The internal protocols were developed with county staff input and approved by the commissioners in April.
Testing
The number of tests administered between July 24 and July 20 was 155,796 with 5,996 positive cases. The state has conducted 952,998 negative tests and it estimates 75 percent of patients have recovered since March.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,789 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,647 cases among employees, for a total of 22,436 at 798 facilities in 60 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,809 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Valley nursing home data remained unchanged from Sunday's report. There have been 67 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 59 residents, 10 workers have been infected and six deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three residents and one worker at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, five residents and one worker have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.