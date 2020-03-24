Montour County has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to state health officials. The two cases are part of 207 new cases across Pennsylvania, pushing the statewide total of 851 across 40 counties.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All 851 confirmed cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, state health officials said. There have been seven deaths statewide.
According to state data, there are still no cases in Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties. In addition to the three cases in Montour County, there is one in Columbia and five in Schuylkill counties.
Montour County Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Burkland said he received the updated information Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
He has received no information about the status of the cases, if they involve males or females or their ages.
He said he is in contact with Geisinger and hospital officials are in touch with him “back and forth numerous times each day.”
With two more cases reported, Burkland said he advises practicing the same safety measures as has been advised for the local level and the rest of the nation such as isolating and social distancing. “They are all very important,” he said.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|Deaths
|March 16
|76
|0
|March 17
|96
|0
|March 18
|133
|1
|March 19
|185
|1
|March 20
|268
|1
|March 21
|371
|2
|March 22
|479
|2
|March 23
|644
|6
|March 24
|851
|7
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
There are 8,643 patients who have tested negative.
Here are the counties that have cases: Adams (6), Allegheny (58, 2 deaths), Armstrong (1), Beaver (3), Berks (16), Bradford (1), Bucks (65), Butler (6), Cambria (1), Carbon (1), Centre (7), Chester (40), Clearfield (1), Columbia (1), Cumberland (13), Dauphin (4), Delaware (84), Erie (4), Fayette (2), Franklin (3), Juniata (1), Lackawanna (15, 1 death), Lancaster (10), Lebanon (3), Lehigh (27), Luzerne (21), Mercer (2), Monroe (45, 1 death), Montgomery (144, 1 death), Montour (3), Northampton (33, 2 deaths), Philadelphia (177), Pike (4), Potter (1), Schuylkill (5), Somerset (1), Washington (9), Wayne (4), Westmoreland (11), York (18).
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.