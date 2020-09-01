Staff who contracted COVID-19 at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center began to return to work but residents who transferred out haven’t yet returned, according to a Department of Health spokesperson.
Staff who passed through their respective exposure periods are able to return, Press Secretary Nate Wardle said.
The CDC recommends 14 days as a self-quarantine period upon exposure to COVID-19 though it’s not clear what the length of the exposure period was for the nursing facility.
“We are working to ensure that they are trained on any changes made at the facility while they were out, which includes infection control protocols,” Wardle said. “While staff are returning to the facility, (residents) that were transferred out have not been transferred back.”
“Residents and staff will be recovering as their exposure period ends, and for quite a few that has already happened,” Wardle said.
According to the Health Department’s latest data released Tuesday, 28 residents died since an outbreak began in early August. That’s up from the 21 deaths reflected in last week’s data.
There were 109 cases among residents and 57 among staff, the latest data shows. Last week, those figures stood at 95 cases among residents and 55 among staff.
There are 42 residents living in the 138-bed facility, Health Department data showed Tuesday.
Some residents were transferred out of the facility to regional hospitals last month: 10 to the Lehigh Valley Health Network, 5 to UPMC facilities and 17 to Geisinger hospitals, according to respective hospital spokespersons.
There are no other active cases, residents or staff, amongst Northumberland County’s six other long-term care facilities, the data shows.
Such data is released weekly by the Department of Health, though Milton Nursing’s operator, Bedrock Care of New York, has provided independent figures during the outbreak. Steven Weiner, legal counsel for Bedrock, said last week that as of Aug. 24, 33 of 47 residents living at the facility at that time had passed beyond the two-week exposure period. Weiner didn’t reply to an email requesting an update Tuesday.
The state Department of Health traces the outbreak to Aug. 3 and helped coordinate the response in the weeks since.
A temporary management firm was installed indefinitely and remains in place with no end-date, Wardle said. Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were deployed to the facility for six days to help with staffing shortages.
A team of Geisinger medical professionals was also assigned to the facility in the hospital system’s role as a Regional Response Health Collaboration Program. Geisinger’s role has since been reduced and health system staff are no longer there on a daily basis, Wardle said.
“The situation has stabilized and the temporary manager continues to work to assist on infection control protocols,” Wardle said.