The state Department of Health (DOH) reported the most new weekly COVID-19 infections since June 8, the most new infections in the Valley since June 1 and the most new deaths linked to the virus since June 15.
The DOH's weekly report, delayed by almost an hour Wednesday, showed 19,947 new infections statewide. The total included at least 1,966 per day and three days with 3,000 or more infections.
In the Valley, there were 294 new cases, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 50,283. There were 30 new cases in Montour County, 180 in Northumberland, 34 in Snyder and 50 in Union County. The Northumberland County increase was the largest in a week since May 25.
There were two new deaths in the Valley -- one each in Snyder and Union counties. Statewide there were 128 new deaths. There were 55 the week before.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases in Pennsylvania spiked by 40 percent and the number of new deaths rose by 33 percent in the last week. Hospitalizations also increased by six percent. Nationwide, cases were up 23 percent, deaths were up 18 percent and hospitalizations rose seven percent.
To date there have been 3,038,076 cases in Pennsylvania and 45,949 deaths. In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death nationwide according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) behind only heart disease and cancer. According to the data, 60,000 more people nationwide died of COVID-19 in 2021 than did in 2020.
An alert on the Department of Health's (DOH) mobile app warns that it will be discontinued as of July 27.
The CDC reports all four Valley counties have medium levels of COVID-19 spread, which means people at high risk for severe illness, even if fully vaccinated, should consult health care providers about wearing masks and other precautions, and everyone should get tested if they have COVID symptoms. Montour County was the lone Pennsylvania county at high risk a week ago.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 79.2 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 69.7 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. The 18-plus total stagnated while the total population number increased by a 10th of a percent.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,036 hospitalizations statwide, down 18 from last week, ending two consecutive weeks of increases. There were 130 patients in the instensive care unit (ICU) statewide, up 31, and 38 on ventilators, down seven.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported on social media that it had 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Six of the patients are vaccinated. The only patient in the critical care unit is vaccinated. None of them are on ventilators The report last week showed seven patients, one in critical care.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 30 patients hospitalized, four in the ICU and three of them on ventilators. A week ago, there were 25 patients, including five in the ICU.
At Geisinger-Shamokin there were four patients hospitalized one more than last week. None of the patients were in the ICU or on ventilators
State facilities, prisons
There are 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the Selinsgrove State Center according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
There are 12 active infections among residents receiving services and 10 among staff members, according to the latest report.
Including the active infections, there have been 654 cases among staff and 189 cases among clients since the start of the pandemic at the Selinsgrove State Center.
DHS also reported fewer than five active staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital and no cases among staff or youths at the North Central Secure Unit boys and girls facilities. DHS does not report specific totals fewer than five.
There have been 685 inmate cases of COVID-19 at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township since the start of the pandemic, but there are no active cases in the state's latest report. The state Department of Corrections has reported 15,958 total inmate infections, including 42 active cases. Six of the 166 inmate COVID-19 deaths in the system were reported at SCI Coal Township. There are two active staff cases at the Coal Township facility and 56 in prisons statewide. To date there have been 10,388 staff cases, including 413 at Coal.
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg were both in Level 2 COVID-19 restrictions, in the middle of a three-tier system, one week after both being at Level 1 restrictions. Nationwide 55 facilities are at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions, 36 are at Level 2 and six are at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There are no inmate or staff cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg or three federal prisons in Allenwood.
This report will be updated when the state Department of Health updates its data dashboard.