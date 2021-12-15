The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 259 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the largest one-day increase since late January — including 11 in the Valley.
Wednesday's deaths linked to COVID-19 is the largest increase since 260 were recorded on Jan. 21. The most recent report includes six in Northumberland County, three in Union and one each in Snyder and Montour counties.
To date, 770 Valley residents have died of COVID-19, including 40 so far this month.
Statewide, there were 7,301 new COVID cases recorded. The state's rolling seven-day average for new cases sits at 8,304.
In the Valley, there were 139 new cases, the eighth time in nine days with at least 100 cases. State Health officials recorded 85 new cases in Northumberland County, 34 in Snyder, 15 in Union and five in Montour. There were five new inmate cases at federal prisons in Union County in the latest reports.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 79.14 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission, and 1.86 percent are showing low levels.
All of Pennsylvania's 67 counties reported new cases on Wednesday. Twenty-two counties had at least 100 new cases, including 760 in Philadelphia.
There have been 16.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 1.9 million booster shots.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped by 46 on Wednesday, just the second time in two weeks the number has dropped.
The DOH reported 4,648 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 947 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 17, and 553 — up 16 — were on ventilators.
It marked the 11th time in 12 days the number of patients hospitalized for COVID statewide has increased. It is also the largest one-day increase since Nov. 23.
There were 130 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 24 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 45 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
There were 41 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up one, and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 17 on ventilators while Evangelical has four, down three from Tuesday.
The patients at Evangelical on Tuesday, 38 of 45 hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, as are 11 of 12 in the ICU and all four on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at federal prisons in Union County are on the rise while they continue to decline at State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township.
There were 35 inmate cases — down three — and 13 staff cases according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC) at SCI-Coal. Statewide, there were 240 inmate cases — down 12 — and 245 staff cases — up three.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data over the past two weeks. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood, along with 18 inmate cases, up six inmate cases since Tuesday. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff and four inmate cases at the medium-security unit, up three.
There were six staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting five active staff cases. There were no changes in the most recent data at either facility.