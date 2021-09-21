State Health officials registered nearly 5,000 new COVID cases and another 68 deaths were linked to the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The Department of Health announced 4,939 new cases in its latest data release, the 14th time in 15 days with at least 3,000 new cases.
Tuesday's total includes 80 new cases in the Valley: 41 in Northumberland County, 21 in Snyder County, 14 in Union and four in Montour. It marked the eighth time in nine days Northumberland County reported at least 30 cases and the third time in five days Snyder County has had at least 20.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Each county had at least one new case on Tuesday with 16 reporting at least 100 new cases, topped by Allegheny County with 465 new cases on Tuesday.
Statewide there were 68 deaths linked to the coronavirus, including the 378th death in Northumberland County. There have been 20 COVID-related deaths in the Valley this month. There were three in August and six in July.
Since last March, there have been 338 deaths in the Valley tied to long-term care facilities, including 224 in Northumberland County and 2,240 total cases. There were to new staff cases reported in Union County in the latest data.
The state does not provide active case counts for long-term care facilities, just cumulative totals dating back to March 2020.
State health officials report more than 12.8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania and 67.8 percent of residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,421 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 35 from Tuesday's data.
Of those hospitalized, 609 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up seven — and 314 were being treated on ventilators, up a dozen.
Among 86 patients in Valley medical facilities — up 10 from Monday — there were 21 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, four at Evangelical and none at Geisinger-Shamokin. Both Geisinger and Evangelical saw increases in the latest data.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 11 patients on ventilators, up four from Monday. Evangelical had two patients on ventilators.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 55 COVID-19 positive patients, up 10. There were 23 patients at Evangelical and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 22 of the 23 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Across Geisinger's system, there are 132 patients hospitalized, and 88 percent were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials announced on Tuesday. Since May 1, the system has had 1,153 COVID patients hospitalized, 89 percent were not vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There are still five active cases at the prisons in Union County, the same number as reported since Friday. At the medium-security unit in Allenwood, there were two staff cases, and there was one active inmate and two staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There are no active cases at USP Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) Level 3 of COVID modifications on Tuesday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reports 96 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
The state Department of Corrections reported five active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Tuesday, level with reports since late last week. There were 111 inmate cases statewide — down nine from Monday — including 73 at SCI Chester, but none at SCI Coal Township. There are 101 staff cases statewide, up three from Monday.
There were still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Tuesday. The cases were both listed as less than five. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there were no cases among residents at the boys or girls units. Both units had less than five staff cases.
No active cases were reported at the Danville State Hospital.