There are 19 new active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township — including 18 inmates — according to state Correction officials and the state Department of Health recorded more than 6,000 new cases for the second day in a row on Thursday.
State Health officials registered 6,637 new cases Thursday, the third time in eight days with at least 6,000 cases. There were also 96 deaths across Pennsylvania linked to the coronavirus, including one each in Montour and Northumberland counties. There have been 12 deaths in Northumberland County this month, including nine in the past week.
It was the third day in a row with at least 70 deaths statewide.
Locally, DOH officials added 122 COVID cases to the region’s total, the fourth time in five days with at least 100 new cases. The local total includes 80 new cases in Northumberland County, 21 in Snyder, a dozen in Union and nine in Montour. It is the third day it a row with at least 70 new cases in Northumberland County and third consecutive day with at least 20 cases in Snyder.
Philadelphia County has high levels of community transmission of COVID as of Thursday morning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the only one of the state's 67 counties to with high; the other 66 all continue to see substantial growth, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Nationwide, 72.19 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.23 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
DOH data show that all 67 Pennsylvania counties registered new cases on Thursday, including 23 with more than 100. Nine counties had more than 200 cases, led by 694 in Allegheny County.
In Pennsylvania, 73.3 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.8 million doses administered statewide — including 101,000 in Northumberland County. More than 1.2 million booster shots have been administered.
Since March 2020, there have been 2,710 COVID cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 3.032 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 infections, up 16 from Wednesday and up more than 400 in the last four days. It is the highest number of hospitalizations statewide since 3,000 were hospitalized on Oct. 19.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 679 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 22, and 384 were being treated on ventilators, up 35.
According to data provided by the state, there were 141 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Thursday, up 29 from Wednesday. There were 30 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville —up five — 11 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and six at Geisinger-Shamokin, up six from Wednesday.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 22 on ventilators, an increase of nine from previous reports and Evangelical is treating five.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 34 patients at Evangelical — down three — and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 28 of 34 patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated the hospital reported, including nine of 11 in the ICU and three of five on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 31 active COVID cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, up 19 from Wedneday. There were 144 staff cases statewide and 173 active inmate cases statewide. Of the 31 cases at SCI-Coal Township, 20 are inmate cases, all active within the past two days.
The number of cases at the Selinsgrove Center dropped according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). There were no cases among persons receiving services and fewer than five staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
At federal prisons in Lewisburg, there were two active inmate and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allenwood, and one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg.