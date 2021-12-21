State Health officials recorded more than 9,600 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to more than 1.9 million cases since the pandemic began in early 2020.
The number of patients in Valley hospitals increased again Tuesday with local hospitals treating more COVID-19 patients (211) than at any time since late January.
The Department of Health registered 9,607 new cases, the largest one-day increase in 10 days. It pushed the state's total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 to 1,904,121.
After consecutive days with 20 reported deaths, the DOH recorded 197 COVID-related deaths in its latest data release, the third time in a week with at least 195 deaths. Tuesday's total new deaths pushed the total this month to 2,194. December 2021 is now the seventh-deadliest month of the now 22-month pandemic with 10 days remaining in the month.
There were five new COVID-related deaths in the Valley recorded on Tuesday by the state Department of Health, all in Northumberland County. Twenty-nine Northumberland County residents have died so far this month.
On Tuesday, the DOH reported there were 125 new Valley cases, including 47 in Northumberland County, 34 in Union, 24 in Union and 20 in Montour. It marked the fourth time in six days with at least 20 new cases.
According to the state Department of Health, more than 675,000 Pennsylvanians have received a COVID-19 booster with more than 213,000 booster doses administered last week.
The news comes as DOH officials said Tuesday some of the CDC data regarding vaccines will be updated this week to better reflect statewide data as part of the national numbers.
“This week we are continuing the ongoing data integrity partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to update the CDC dashboards,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Later this week, the CDC dashboards will be updated to more accurately reflect data showing approximately 675,000 more Pennsylvanians have already received their third vaccine dose and approximately 300,000 more are already fully vaccinated.
“This is great news for Pennsylvania as hospitals and health systems across the state continue to report the overwhelming majority of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. We need all eligible residents to get vaccinated and get boosted to stop the spread of variants that are pushing health care workers to their limit.”
Data quality assurance is a routine function of disease surveillance efforts and this thorough review of Pennsylvania’s vaccine data will ultimately lead to improved COVID-19 vaccination data quality.
“The vaccine administration and reporting process is complex and requires strong cooperation and partnership with all parties at the local, state and federal levels,” Klinepeter said. “The DOH maintains its commitment to providing the public with accurate data on our vaccine dashboard, and like other states, works with the CDC to improve the integrity of data shown at the national level.”
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 20, 70.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. The state reported Tuesday at 143,662 children between teh ages of 5 and 11 are now fully vaccinated.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 78.86 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 2.08 percent were showing low levels.
There have been 16.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.1 million booster shots.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 4,552 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 symptoms, up 25 from the weekend's reports. Of that total, 931 are being treated in intensive care units and 584 are on ventilators.
There are 211 patients hospitalized locally, including 130 at Geisinger in Danville, 31 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 50 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger's main campus in Danville has 37 patients in the ICU and 30 on ventilators. Shamokin has eight in the ICU.
Among patients at Evangelical on Tuesday, 39 of 50 hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, as were all 12 in the ICU and all seven on ventilators, according to hospital officials.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Systemwide at Geisinger’s facilities, 289 of 336 patients hospitalized, 66 of 75 being treated in the ICU and 57 of 61 on ventilators are not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said Monday.
Prisons, state facilities
There were five inmate cases and 10 staff cases — down two inmate cases — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 164 inmate cases and 232 staff cases, down two staff cases.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data over the past two weeks. There are now 40 inmate cases and one staff case at USP Allenwood, down 11 inmate cases in one day. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff cases. There were four inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood.
There were active cases at the Danville State Hospital, but fewer than five among both staffers and those receiving treatment, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not provide specific numbers fewer than five to avoid identifying clients. The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting 14 active staff cases and no client cases for at least the second consecutive day.