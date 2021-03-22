Pennsylvania's trend of fewer new COVID-19 cases coming out of the weekend continued on Monday when the state Department of Health confirmed 1,578 new cases, the smallest increase in a week.
The increase comes as Pennsylvania eases mask mandates to allow people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gather with other vaccinated people without masks or social distancing, state health officials said Monday.
The new rules also apply to vaccinated people gathering with people from a single household who have not been vaccinated but who are considered at low risk of severe disease from the coronavirus — such as vaccinated grandparents visiting with healthy grandchildren.
Vaccinated people also no longer have to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19, as long as they do not develop symptoms, state health officials said.
Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam revised the state's existing masking order to to align with recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state said vaccinated people should continue wearing masks and socially distance in public, and when visiting with people in multiple households or with those who are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
New cases
The highest total of the four Mondays in March has been 1,628 cases on March 1. Mondays in March have averaged 1,528 new cases, while the daily average for the entire month is 2,508.
State health officials confirmed one death statewide in the latest data, the second Monday in a row with one death linked to the novel coronavirus. There were no new deaths in the Valley, which has three deaths over the last 12 days. Montour County has not had a COVID-related death since Feb. 25.
Infections in the Valley increased by 11. Northumberland County saw the biggest single-day increase in infections, up eight, and Snyder County reported three new cases. There were no new cases in Montour or Union counties.
According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, 49,438 residents received vaccines on Saturday, including 19,411 who received full vaccine coverage.
The day’s work pushed the state’s total of fully covered individuals to 1,529,908 and the total number of vaccines administered to more than 4.2 million.
To date, 31,189 residents in the four Valley counties have full vaccine coverage.
Hospitals
The state reported 23 more residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, increasing the total to 1,577. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by 15 to 335, while 189 people are being treated on ventilators, down five from the previous report and up 24 in two days.
There are 36 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, level from Sunday's report. At Geisinger in Danville, 25 COVID patients are being treated, according to state data, with 13 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and eight on ventilators. There are four patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven more at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger-Shamokin has two patients in the ICU and Evangelical has one.
On campus
On Monday morning, Bucknell reported 11 active cases, including nine among students, down two from Sunday's report. The school’s online dashboard showed 69 students in isolation, an increase of six. There were no new positive tests on campus.
At Susquehanna University there are two active student cases and one active employee case. Since Jan. 21 there have been 81 cases at the college, including 78 among students.
Nursing homes
To date, there have been 2,122 infections in Valley nursing homes, including 1,716 among residents, according to the state DOH. There have also been 311 deaths in the 35 Valley facilities.
In Montour County there have been 288 resident and 69 staff cases with 39 deaths in six facilities
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,027 resident infections, 253 among staff members and 209 deaths at 20 facilities. In two Snyder County facilities, there have been 138 resident and 35 staff member infections along with 20 deaths. In Union County, seven facilities are reporting 43 deaths, 263 infections among residents and 49 among staff members. The state does not report active cases at the facilities.
Prisons and state centers
There are 23 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,214 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 18 active cases, a decrease of four from Sunday. The state Department of Corrections reports five inmate cases and 13 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There are also less than five active cases among staff members. The state does not report specific figures if it is below five cases. There have been 325 cumulative cases at the facility, including 95 among residents seeking services.
There are also less than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital. There are zero active cases among clients and less than five active cases among employees at the facility.