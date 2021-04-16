Pennsylvania approached 1.1 million COVID-19 cases on Friday when state health officials announced 5,650 cases statewide, the fourth day in a row with more than 5,000 new cases.
Since Tuesday, there have been 23,078 new cases in the state. The seven-day rolling average is 4,864 cases, the highest since Feb. 3.
Locally, there were 62 new cases, including 36 in Northumberland, 16 in Union, seven in Snyder and four in Montour. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus. Statewide there were 56 deaths attributed to COVID.
Across the state, there were nearly 150,000 vaccinates administered on Thursday. State health officials report 148,601 doses were administered, pushing the statewide total to 6.8 million since December. More than 2.6 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 46,373 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,657 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Friday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, up 80 from Thursday. Of those patients, 555 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 17 from Thursday, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by three to 262.
At Valley hospitals, 70 patients were hospitalized, up 10 from Thursday. There were 17 patients in ICUs and six on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 45 patients, according to the state's report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and six on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there were five patients being treated, including two in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 20 admitted patients. Four were being treated in the ICU.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 57 active cases, including 55 cases among students. Both numbers are the same as Thursday's report. There were 15 positive tests on campus on Thursday for the second consecutive day. The university has 123 students in isolation.
At Susquehanna University, there were 12 active cases — 11 students and one staffer. Since the semester began, there have been 119 cases, including 100 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Thursday, there have been 2,159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley. There were two new resident cases in Northumberland County and one in Union in the latest report.
In Montour County, there have been 301 resident cases and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,040 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.
Prisons and state centers
There are just combined active COVID-19 cases across four federal prisons in Union County. As of Friday morning, there was one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and one staff case at the medium-security prison in Allewood.
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 1,188 cases among inmates and 183 cases among staffers.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 11 active cases, level with the state's previous report. There have been three inmate deaths at the facility.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there are nine staffers with COVID, even with Thursday's report. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There are six active employee cases at the facility. There have been 335 cumulative cases at the facility, 235 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.