Pennsylvania Health officials registered more than 9,000 new COVID cases for the second day in a row on Wednesday and the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus continued to climb.
State Health officials recorded more than 9,838 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the eighth time in nine days with at least 7,000 new cases.
The DOH recorded 168 COVID-related deaths in its latest data release, the third time in a week with at least 195 deaths. Tuesday’s total new deaths pushed the total this month to 2,194. December 2021 is now the fourth-deadliest month of the now 22-month pandemic with more than a week remaining in the month.
There were three COVID-related deaths in the Valley in Northumberland County on Wednesday, giving the county eight over the past two days. Thirty-two Northumberland County residents have died so far this month.
On Wednesday, the DOH reported there were 134 new Valley cases, the eighth time in nine days with at least 100 new cases. The total includes 67 in Northumberland County, 31 in Snyder, 25 in Snyder and 11 in Montour.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 79.8 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 2.11 percent were showing low levels. Forty-nine of 50 states are still seeing high community spread according to the CDC; only Montana is seeing substantial spread.
There have been 16.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.1 million booster shots.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Dec. 20, 70.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there were 4,583 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 symptoms, up 31 from Tuesday's reports. Of that total, 933 were being treated in intensive care units and 611 were on ventilators.
There were 216 patients hospitalized locally, including 130 at Geisinger in Danville, 31 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 55 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 37 patients in the ICU and 30 on ventilators. Shamokin had eight in the ICU.
Among patients at Evangelical on Wednesday, 43 of 55 hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, as were all 11 in the ICU and all seven on ventilators, according to hospital officials.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Systemwide at Geisinger’s facilities, 289 of 336 patients hospitalized, 66 of 75 being treated in the ICU and 57 of 61 on ventilators are not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said Monday.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 67 active inmate COVID cases and three staff cases at federal prisons in Union County, while the case count remained steady at SCI-Township on Wednesday.
There were five inmate cases and 10 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 168 inmate cases — up four — and 210 staff cases, down 22 staff cases.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data over the past three weeks. There are now 61 inmate cases and one staff case at USP Allenwood, up 21 inmate cases in one day. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff cases. There were six inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, up two from previous reports.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 190 inmate and 93 staff cases at USP-Lewisburg. In Allenwood, there have been 252 inmate cases and 21 staffers infected, along 440 inmates and 54 staffers at the medium-security unit. At USP-Allenwood, since March 2020, there have been 130 inmate and 49 staff cases. One inmate has died from COVID complications at USP-Allenwood and the low-security unit.
There were active cases at the Danville State Hospital, but fewer than five among both staffers and those receiving treatment, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not provide specific numbers fewer than five to avoid identifying clients. The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting 14 active staff cases and no client cases for at least the second consecutive day.