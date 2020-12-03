Pennsylvania shattered its previous record of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday when state health officials announced 11,406 cases — including 320 in the Valley — while the state also surpassed 5,000 hospitalizations for the first time.
Thursday's new cases are nearly 3,000 more than the previous record of 8,425 set Thanksgiving Day. The State Department of Health announced another 187 deaths statewide — the third day in a row with at least 180 deaths — pushing the statewide total to 10,944. There was one new death in the Valley, in Snyder County.
All four Valley counties had at least 42 new cases on Thursday, led by 139 cases in Montour County. Montour County has seen a 39 percent increase in cases of the past two days, going from 476 to 664.
Across the Valley there were 320 new cases. There were also 90 new cases in Northumberland County, 49 in Snyder and 42 in Union. Twenty-four of the Valley's new cases were linked to long-term care facilities.
Another 89 patients entered the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms in the latest data release, pushing the statewide total of 5,071. Of that total, there are now 1,048 state residents being treated in intensive care units — up 17 — and 588 being treated on ventilators, an increase of 33. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide.
The number of patients hospitalized locally remained steady. There are 152 patients being treated at local hospitals. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 98 patients — down one from Wednesday — including 28 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 17 patients on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 11 patients being treated, including two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 42 patients hospitalized including nine in the ICU and two on ventilators.
There are 125 active cases at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center according to an update from facility administrator Melissa Polito, an increase of 20 from the facility's previous update. All of the new cases are among staffers. There are 82 residents who have tested positive and 43 staffers. Watsontown Nursing is owned by Bedrock Care, which also owns Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation. The Milton facility had a COVID outbreak among residents and staff in September.
There is also an increase in cases at the Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the facility's website. There are eight active staff cases — 10 staffers have already recovered — and 43 resident cases.
There have been at least 1,069 cases at Valley nursing homes. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 791 cases (629 residents and 162 staffers) along with 114 deaths. Snyder County has had 113 cases (95 residents, 18 staffers) and 15 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 105 cases (84 residents, 21 staffers) and eight deaths at three locations. There have been 60 cases (47 residents, 13 staffers) and three deaths at seven Union County facilities. There were seven new deaths linked to Northumberland County long-term care facilities and one in Union County on Thursday
Since March, there have been 2,872,557 negative tests statewide, including 19,987 in Union County, 17,597 in Northumberland County, 9,020 in Montour County and 6,807 in Snyder County. There were 30 counties with at least 100 new cases on Thursday, including 1,028 in Allegheny County and 984 in Philadelphia County.
Prisons, state center
There are 18 new active COVID-19 cases at the Selinsgrove Center, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). According to its most recent data, there are 13 residents and 35 staffers with active COVID cases, an increase of 17 staff cases.
DHS also reports eight active cases among staffers at the Danville State Hospital, up one from Wednesday.
SCI-Coal Township reported five new active cases at the facility. There are now 57 active cases, 36 among inmates. In 24 state prisons, there were 2,249 cases, including 1,654 among inmates.
The Bureau of Prison's federal dashboard showed 252 active cases at four facilities in Union County, an increase of 14 cases since Wednesday.
There are now 117 active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 10 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 102 cases, 102 among inmates. At the low-security site there is one active inmate case and six staffers. USP-Lewisburg had one inmate case and seven staffers.
One inmate and one staffer have recovered at Allenwood’s low-security unit, while 146 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Eight inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 14 staff members at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.
Schools
Danville Area School District's board of directors voted Wednesday night to push back the return of in-person instruction until Jan. 15.
Curriculum director John Bickhart had a 10-minute presentation at Wednesday's board meeting regarding the response to a middle and high school student survey on recommendations for virtual learning.
Bickhart explained that the survey not only sought to get student's opinions on virtual learning, but also how teachers were dealing with the new technologies used, Google Classroom and Google Sites.