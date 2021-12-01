The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported its largest daily increase of new COVID-19 infections since March 27 on Wednesday.
The 7,606 new cases included 154 in the Valley counties, the 17th time in 31 days with more than 100. There were 88 new cases in Northumberland County, 36 in Snyder County, 16 in Union County and 14 in Montour. The Northumberland County increase was the most since Nov. 10.
There were also 100 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide, the second day in a row with at least 100. In the Valley, there four new deaths, all in Northumberland County. The Valley death toll has increased in each of the last four days and is now 730.
The state averaged 65.5 deaths per day in November, the seventh-deadliest month of the now 21-month pandemic. The total of 1,967 deaths last month was 396 more than the number reported in November 2020.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide 66.05 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission and 5.99 percent are showing low levels.
In Pennsylvania, 69.3 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
According to the DOH’s dashboard, 15.4 million vaccines have been administered statewide, including 1.5 million boosters.
Hospitalizations
Health officials reported 63 new hospitalizations statewide and 22 new hospitalizations in Valley medical facilities on Wednesday.
Since Nov. 14, hospitalizations in the state have increased by 1,313 and in the Valley they've increased by 81.
The Valley total increased for the fifth consecutive day. There were 113 patients at Geisinger in Danville — an increase of 14 — 28 patients at Geisinger in Shamokin — an increase of eight — and 59 at Evangelical Community Hospital, the first time in five days the number didn't increase in the facility.
The DOH reported 3,939 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 858 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) and 498 were on ventilators. Both figures ended a streak of five consecutive days of increases.
There were 36 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seve at Evangelical Community Hospital and nine at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 19 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating four.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 40 cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Wednesday. There were 202 staff cases statewide and 244 active inmate cases statewide.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there was one active inmate case and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were no inmate cases — down five — along with two staff cases. There were two staff cases at USP Allenwood and none at the medium-security unit there.
There were seven staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five staff cases at the girls unit. There were no youth or staff cases at the boys facility. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.