Pennsylvania reported 9,253 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the 16th time since Dec. 1 the state has reported 9,000 or more cases.
After reporting more than 200 COVID-19 deaths for four consecutive days, state Department of Health (DOH) officials reported 25 deaths statewide in their Saturday update. It was the lowest total since 23 on the day after Christmas.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in the Valley, but there were 153 new cases, including 64 in Northumberland County, 52 in Montour, 24 in Snyder and 13 in Union County.
Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center also reported that vaccines were offered to 77 residents and 121 staff members on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations, patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) and on ventilators all decreased statewide since Friday.
Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with the novel coronavirus dropped by 164 to 5,460. Patients being treated in ICUs and on ventilators also declined, down 27 to 1,159 and down 12 to 649, respectively.
Valley hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals also declined in Saturday’s report. There were 242 patients, four fewer than on Friday, 56 in ICUs, and 34 on ventilators in Valley facilities.
Geisinger had 173 patients for the second consecutive day, added one more virus patient to an ICU, now 40, and had 26 on ventilators for the second day in a row.
At Geisinger Shamokin, there were two more patients hospitalized and one more being treated in the ICU. No COVID-19 patients at the facility are being treated on a ventilator.
There were six fewer, now 53, coronavirus patients hospitalized at Evangelical Community Hospital, one more in the ICU, now 12, and three more on ventilators, now eight.
Geisinger (17) and Evangelical (two) have adult ICU beds available. There are no beds available at Shamokin.
Vaccinations
Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has had 163 total cases of the coronavirus, including 97 among residents. Of those, 82 have successfully recovered.
As part of the Bedrock Care network, Watsontown was the first Rehabilitation and Nursing Center to receive the Pfizer vaccine, administered by CVS on Tuesday. There is also a Bedrock facility in Milton.
Watsontown center resident Dianna Miller was one of the first-dose vaccine recipients.
“This gets me one step closer to going out and getting my hair done," Miller said, according to the center’s report.
Dr. Vikas Passi, facility medical director, was also one of the recipients.
“This vaccine marks a historic and crucial moment in the fight against COVID-19,” said Melissa Polito, facility administrator. “It provides a path forward in the prevention of the disease, aids in the protection of our staff, and allows them to better care for the residents of Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center."
To date, Pennsylvania has administered 128,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, a one-day increase of 2,899.
According to the state’s virus tracking dashboard, 3,835 people have been vaccinated in the Valley, an increase of 4 since Friday. In Montour County, 1,480 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine along with 1,212 in Northumberland, 802 in Union and 341 in Snyder County.
Prisons and state facilities
There are 320 active COVID-19 cases at four federal prison facilities in Union County, an increase of four cases from Friday. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were 66 active cases including 57 inmates and nine staffers, the same total as on Friday. At Allenwood’s medium-security unit, there were 163 cases, 141 inmates — up 5 overnight — and 22 staffers. The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported 15 active staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood.
At USP-Lewisburg, there were 76 active cases — 54 active inmate cases and 22 staff cases, an increase of one staff case.
Case counts increased by 57 at state prisons. There were 2,087 active cases. At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township there were 26 active cases, an increase of two. There were 17 inmate cases and nine staff cases.
There were 42 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, and the facility has had 168 total cases. There were 19 residents and 23 staffers with active COVID-19 cases. The Danville State Hospital reported 37 cases, including 27 residents.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit's (NCSTU) boys facility in Montour County, there are six active cases among youth and less than five cases among staff. At the girls NCSTU facility, there are less than five active virus cases among staff.