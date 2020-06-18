There are 18 new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County — including 16 total at long-term care facilities — according to data released from the state Department of Health on Thursday.
According to the latest data, there are 16 total cases among residents in the county and four employees of nursing or personal care homes. The data released Thursday notes two locations have cases, but a separate database, last updated on June 10, does not indicate which county facilities have had positive cases.
ManorCare Health Services-Sunbury, operated by HCR ManorCare based out of Ohio, shows on its latest system-wide data that it has tested 48 patients and has had four test positive along with 2 employees. It also had three or more patients or staff develop symptoms within a 72-hour period. The facility, located at 901 Court St., is listed among HCR ManorCare's "tier 3" facilities.
According to its website, "tier 3" means the "facility has a positive case of a patient or employee (the employee would be self quarantined outside of the center. The patient may not necessarily be in the facility). Restrictions noted in Tiers One and Two remain in place. The facility designates a dedicated location (Airborne Isolation Unit) to allow for co-horting of patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus for the facilitation of quality care and the efficient management of airborne droplet isolation procedures. A risk screen is performed on patients/residents and priority placement for highest risk patient population. Temperature checks and respiratory assessments completed on patients on every shift. Implementation of additional containment efforts include staff donning and doffing of full PPE in a distinct area, utilization of disposable dining ware and additional sanitizing methods."
There are 20 total new cases locally today — 18 in Northumberland County and one each in Montour and Snyder counties — among 418 additional cases statewide.
According to the state, there are two personal care facilities in Union County that have one case each among its employees.
Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 252 cases in Northumberland County, 83 in Union, 68 in Montour and 61 in Snyder.
The increase Thursday pushed the statewide total beyond 80,000. The DOH estimates 76 percent of the 80,236 positives have recovered already.
The state announced another 42 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. There have now been 6,361 deaths, including seven in the Valley. Of the state's total deaths, 4,332 have been residents of nursing or personal game homes. None of the local deaths have been from residents of care facilities.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,850 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,986 cases among employees, for a total of 19,836 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties.
Approximately 6,092 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
Statewide, 750 patients remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 167 on ventilators. Four of the patients on ventilators are in Montour County.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.