Sixteen of the 18 new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County confirmed by the state Department of Health on Thursday are tied to long-term care facilities, adding to the high volume of cases at facilities across Pennsylvania.
According to the state's latest data, there are 16 total cases among residents in the county and four employees of nursing or personal care homes in Northumberland County. At least 17 of the 20 cases are at ManorCare Health Services-Sunbury, according to the parent company's most recent set of facility data updated Thursday evening.
The data released by the state Thursday notes two locations in the county have cases. A separate statewide database, last updated on June 10, does not indicate which county facilities have had positive cases.
ManorCare-Sunbury, operated by HCR ManorCare based out of Ohio, shows on its latest system-wide data that it has tested 53 patients. Of the 53 tests, 13 have come back positive along with four employees. The facility, located at 901 Court St., is listed among HCR ManorCare's "tier 3" facilities.
Calls to the HCR ManorCare headquarters were not returned on Thursday.
According to the HCR ManorCare website, "tier 3" means the "facility has a positive case of a patient or employee (the employee would be self quarantined outside of the center. The patient may not necessarily be in the facility). Restrictions noted in Tiers One and Two remain in place. The facility designates a dedicated location (Airborne Isolation Unit) to allow for co-horting of patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus for the facilitation of quality care and the efficient management of airborne droplet isolation procedures. A risk screen is performed on patients/residents and priority placement for highest risk patient population. Temperature checks and respiratory assessments completed on patients on every shift. Implementation of additional containment efforts include staff donning and doffing of full PPE in a distinct area, utilization of disposable dining ware and additional sanitizing methods."
According to the state, there are two personal care facilities in Union County that have one case each among its employees.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 16,850 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,986 cases among employees, for a total of 19,836 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties.
Approximately 6,092 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
New cases
There are 20 total new cases locally today — 18 in Northumberland County and one each in Montour and Snyder counties — among 418 additional cases statewide.
Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 252 cases in Northumberland County, 83 in Union, 68 in Montour and 61 in Snyder.
The increase Thursday pushed the statewide total beyond 80,000. The DOH estimates 76 percent of the 80,236 positives have recovered already.
The state announced another 42 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. There have now been 6,361 deaths, including seven in the Valley. Of the state's total deaths, 4,332 have been residents of nursing or personal game homes. None of the local deaths have been from residents of care facilities.
Statewide, 750 patients remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 167 on ventilators. Four of the patients on ventilators are in Montour County.
Moratorium extended
Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission on Thursday rejected an attempt by one of its members to end its three-month-old moratorium preventing utilities from terminating service to non-paying customers while the state fights the spread of the coronavirus.
The motion failed on a 2-2 vote, with the panel's Democrats opposing the motion and the panel's Republicans backing it.
Commissioner John F. Coleman Jr., had sought to allow non-natural gas utilities — electric, water, sewer and telephone — to begin termination processes for non-residential customers on July 1, and for residential customers on July 15.
The utility commission slapped a moratorium on shutoffs in March as Gov. Tom Wolf was in the midst of a cascade of shutdown orders to help stop the spread of the virus.
In his motion, Coleman said utilities' compliance with the moratorium has been “exemplary,” with no utilities deliberately violating it.
However, he suggested that Wolf's emergency disaster order could expire at any time, with the state's highest court set to decide whether a resolution passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature last week can legally end it. That would effectively end the moratorium, he said.
Mask policy
With the Republican-controlled Legislature trying to end Wolf's emergency disaster order for the state's coronavirus response, the House of Representatives is nonetheless requiring its members and staff to wear masks in the building.
A bipartisan committee of top lawmakers that meets privately produced a COVID-19 exposure protocol last week that includes the mask requirement.