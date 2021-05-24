Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered 693 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest total since late September and the second day in a row with fewer than 1,000 new cases.
Monday's new case total is the lowest since state health officials announced 676 cases on Sept. 28. There was one new death reported statewide on Monday. The state's seven-day rolling average for new COVID cases stands at 1,375.
In Valley, the latest data release there were 16 new cases, including eight in Northumberland County, five in Union, two in Snyder and one in Montour.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 4.5 percent, the fifth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since early October 2020.
Hospitals
After an increase in hospitalizations on Sunday statewide, the number dropped by 31 in Monday's report. There are now 1,230 people hospitalized across Pennsylvania, including 295 in intensive care units (ICUs), up two, and 178 were being treated on ventilators, up one.
In the Valley, there were 47 patients hospitalized according to state data, down seven from Sunday's report. There were 34 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Seventeen patients were being treated in the ICU — 13 in Danville, three at Evangelical and one in Shamokin — and seven patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
Vaccines
The state administered 29,349 COVID vaccine doses on Sunday, pushing the state past 10.2 million total doses since late December. More than 4.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 69,463 in the Valley.
According to the CDC, 56.7 percent of Pennsylvanians have received a first dose of COVID vaccine, while 51.8 percent of state residents are fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all states with total doses administered.
Evangelical Community Hospital announced on social media it has a walk-in COVID-19 clinic scheduled for Friday at the hospital. All people 12-years-old and older are eligible.
The clinic will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. at the hospital along Route 15 in Lewisburg. Those coming for a vaccine should report to the main entrance and bring photo ID and health insurance cards. The vaccine will be Pfizer and will require a second dose.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there have been 2,206 cases at 35 long-term care facilities across the Valley. There have 326 deaths linked to COVID-19 at the local facilities, including 219 in Northumberland County.
The state does not report active cases, only the cumulative totals for each county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident and 74 staff cases. In Northumberland County, there have been 1,057 resident cases and another 268 staff cases.
In Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 while 272 residents and 56 staffers have been positive in Union County.
Prisons and state centers
Active cases at state and federal prisons across the Valley remained level for the third day in a row on Monday.
There are still three active staff cases at federal prisons in Union County, one at USP-Allenwood and two at USP-Lewisburg. There were no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were three cases — two inmates and one staffer. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases reported at the Selinsgrove State Center, all among staff members. Fewer than five clients receiving services have died from COVID-19 at the facility. The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if they are less than five.
There were also less than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases. Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.