Pennsylvania set a record for the number of new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row on Friday when the state Department of Health reported 5,531 new cases statewide, including 75 new in the Valley.
There are 23 new active cases at Susquehanna University this morning, which now has 46 active cases, including 45 students who are in isolation. The university has already announced it will complete its classes online over the next week before students depart from home for Thanksgiving. There are also 33 active cases at Bucknell University, two more than Thursday.
A staff member at Line Mountain Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell on Friday morning. The Line Mountain School District received notice this morning of the positive test. The last day the staff member was in school was Nov. 6. The district is currently working with the employee and the Department of Health on this matter. Extensive contact tracing was conducted by the administration, which yielded no quarantine at this time. The district used DOH resources when completing the contact tracing.
Friday's new case total is 43 higher than Thursday's mark of 5,488. There have been at least 4,300 new cases in each of the past four days. The state has now had 254,387 cases of the novel coronavirus since March and state health officials estimate 71 percent of those have already recovered.
Over the last seven days, from Nov. 6-12, there were 332,640 tests in Pennsylvania with 28,290 positive cases. There were 18 counties with at least 100 new cases on Friday, including 907 in Philadelphia County and 378 in Allegheny.
The DOH announced another 30 deaths statewide from COVID-19, including the 117th death in Northumberland County.
On Friday, the state announced 37 new cases in Northumberland County, 21 in Union County, 15 in Snyder and four in Montour. The Valley has had 3,826 cases of the novel coronavirus since the first case was detected in Montour County on March 21. There have been 1,893 in Northumberland County, 922 in Union, 651 in Snyder and 360 in Montour County.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to the complications from COVID-19 increased by more than 100 for the third day in a row as well. There are now 2,314 residents in hospitals — up 118 from Thursday — and 226 being treated on ventilators, an increase of nine. Geisinger in Danville is treating 48 patients — including seven on ventilators. Both numbers are up one from Thursday. There are 15 COVID patients at Evangelical Community Hospital and nine more at Geisinger-Shamokin. There are no patients on ventilators at those two facilities. The state peaked in April with more than 2,800 patients hospitalized, but dropped below 450 in late September.
The new death in Northumberland County pushes the total there to 117, including 106 that are tied to long-term care facilities.
Prisons
There are 36 active COVID-19 cases among inmates at USP-Allenwood according to the latest update from the federal Bureau of Prisons, a number that has remained steady after an increase of 31 cases on Wednesday. The bureau's COVID-19 dashboard shows 36 active inmate cases and one active staff member case as of 8 a.m. On Tuesday morning, there were three inmate cases and one staff case. There are two active inmate cases Allenwood's medium-security location. There are no active inmate cases and two staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Since March, there have been 275 cases at the Valley federal prisons, including 245 among inmates. Of those cases, 238 are no longer active.
There are only eight active cases — four inmates and four staffers — at SCI-Coal Township following a recent outbreak. There are 847 cases statewide.
Danville going virtual
According to an email from Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle sent to parents and guardians of students, the district looked at data from surveys and the state departments of Health and Education to make “the difficult decision to move from an in-person model to virtual.”
Students using Bridge or eLearning models will continue to use their current setups, Boyle said, and other students will be transferred to Google Classroom for virtual attendance.
Boyle said students will learn virtually Nov. 19-20, 22-23, Dec. 1-4 and Jan. 4-8.
Students will return to school from Dec. 7-22.
Nov. 25-27 is Thanksgiving break and Nov. 30 is an Act 80 day, so there will be no school.
Holiday break will be Dec. 23-Jan. 1.