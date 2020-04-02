Pennsylvania businesses face a Friday deadline for seeking an exemption from Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order.
Wolf has ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shutter their physical locations until further notice to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but established a waiver process for companies that believe they should be exempt.
The state has received more than 34,000 waiver requests through Wednesday. The Department of Community and Economic Development has approved 5,609 requests and denied 8,662. Another 8,116 requests were filed by businesses that did not need them to continue to operate, agency spokeswoman Casey Smith said Thursday.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday.
Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.
Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.
Through Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police issued 136 warnings to businesses violating the shutdown order. No business has been cited.