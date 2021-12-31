Pennsylvania set records for new COVID-19 cases in a single day and for a month on Friday as the state Department of Health registered 23,268 cases.
It was the third consecutive day Pennsylvania set a single-day record and the fourth time in eight days. Friday's record pushed the state total for December to 299,504, shattering the record of 278,236 cases set last December.
It was the 10th time this month with more than 10,000 new cases in a single day and the fifth day in a row.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases now sits at 14,090, the highest at any point in the 22-month pandemic and more than double what it was a Thanksgiving.
More than 14.5 percent of Pennsylvania’s COVID cases since March 2020 have come in December.
There were 208 new cases reported in the Valley on Friday, the second time in three days with at least 200 cases in the region. There were 110 new infections in Northumberland County, 44 in Snyder, 43 in Union and 11 in Montour.
Statewide, there were 66 new deaths linked to COVID on Friday, including one in Northumberland County.
Sixty-six of 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Forest County, in northwestern Pennsylvania, is reporting high transmission, up from moderate growth it had been seeing in recent days.
Nationwide, 91.34 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.43 percent were showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission.
There have been 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.3 million booster shots.
According to the CDC, 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, 5,256 patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, up 253 from Thursday. It marked the fifth consecutive day hospitalizations jumped by more than 100 and the first time since mid-January more than 5,000 patients were hospitalized.
Of that total, 957 were being treated in intensive care units — down 19 — and 612 were on ventilators, up two
There were 179 patients hospitalized locally.
There were 124 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up four — 18 at Geisinger-Shamokin — down two — and 37 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down five from its last report. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 40 patients in the ICU and 28 on ventilators. Shamokin had six in the ICU. All numbers are level with Thursday's reports.
At Evangelical, there were four patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator. According to hospital officials, 28 of 37 COVID patients at Evangelical were not fully vaccinated, along with all four in the ICU and the patient on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 157 active COVID cases in federal prisons in Union County after the federal Bureau of prisons (BOP) reported significant spikes at two prisons last week.
BOP officials reported 110 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood — down four — and 34 at the medium-security unit, up eight. There was also one staff case at both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. In Friday's report, there were also nine inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg, up two for the second day in a row.
There were three inmate cases and 10 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), both level with previous reports. Statewide, there were 140 inmate cases and 245 staff cases.
There were 12 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center along with fewer than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — either the boys or girls facilities, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.