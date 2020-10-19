Pennsylvania has 2,372 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — including 40 new cases in the Valley — as the state surged past 183,000 cases of the novel coronavirus since March.
There have been 14 consecutive days with at least 1,000 cases. The 1,103 new cases on Monday is the smallest increase since Oct. 12.
The number of residents hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 also increased in Monday's data release from the state Department of Health. There are now 870 Pennsylvanians hospitalized — up 23 from Saturday — as the number continues to increase. While the state peaked at more than 2,800 hospitalizations in April, there were just 444 residents in the hospital on Sept. 26. There are 89 people on ventilators, including nine at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Monday's data showed 1,103 new cases on Monday and 1,269 on Sunday. There have been 183,315 cases and 8,500 deaths since March. In the Valley, there were 19 new cases in Northumberland County, 10 in Union, six in Snyder and five in Montour. State health officials also confirmed another five deaths in the region, including three in Snyder and two in Northumberland County.
Over the last seven days — from Oct. 12-18 — the state announced 6,780 positive cases among 233,298 tests.
Valley counties have reported 2,714 cases, including 1,346 in Northumberland County, 646 in Union County, 446 in Snyder County and 276 in Montour. Northumberland County had nine new cases Sunday and 10 on Monday; Union had five both days; Snyder had three both days and Montour had three Sunday and two Monday.
To date, 128 Valley residents’ deaths have been linked to the virus, 99 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder County and seven each in Montour and Union counties. Of the total number of deaths, 95 have been linked to long-term care facilities, including 85 in Northumberland County.
Of the Valley's 2,714 cases, 740 of them — 27 percent — have been linked to 16 long-term care facilities: 524 cases in Northumberland County (396 residents, 128 staff members), 98 in Snyder County (82 residents, 16 staffers), 89 in Montour County (71 residents, 18 staffers) and 29 in Union County (20 residents, 9 staffers).
Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation, in its Monday update, reported 77 total active cases, 60 in residents and 10 in workers. To date, the facility has had 161 cases, including 104 in residents. There are also 3 new cases of respiratory symptoms at the facility, all among residents.
In Valley hospitals, there are 31 residents being treated for the virus and 10 on ventilators. The number of patients at Geisinger being treated on ventilators remained at nine, while the number of patients being treated dropped from 22 to 18. Geisinger-Shamokin is now treating seven, none of them on ventilators. There are six patients — one being treated on a ventilator — at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
The state Department of Corrections COVID-19 dashboard reports eight active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township. Six of the patients are prisoners.
College cases
There is one new student case at Bloomsburg University. The student has gone home, according to school officials. The university has had 365 cases, including 361 in students and four in workers. The new case is the only active case among students. Two workers who tested positive last week are still in isolation.
Susquehanna University is reporting six active cases. There have been 14 total at the school since students have returned to campus. Scholars House student residence has been under testing protocols since Thursday morning.
At Bucknell University, there have been 19 cumulative cases since students returned to campus, but there are no active cases. According to the school's online COVID-19 reporting dashboard, 18 students were in quarantine as of Sunday.