Pennsylvania surpassed 3 million COVID-19 vaccines administered this week with 85 percent of the first doses allocated already administered.
State health officials report that 981,209 residents are fully vaccinated while 2,066,300 residents have received a first dose of a COVID vaccine for a total of 3,047,539 doses administered. In the Valley, 22,187 residents are fully vaccinated.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. State officials announced the Johnson & Johnson shots would go to vaccinating teachers. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
State officials say that by Saturday, 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased statewide and in the Valley on Tuesday.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 2,975 new cases on Tuesday, the fifth day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases, but also the second-highest total this month. There were 32 new cases in Snyder County, 22 in Northumberland County and eight in Union.
As the state continues to reconcile testing data out of Montour County, that county's cumulative total dropped by 19 on Tuesday. The county's total also dropped by 12 on Sunday.
Statewide there were 40 new deaths, including one in Northumberland County. It was the 20th day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths statewide.
According to the DOH, 1,530 residents were hospitalized as of noon Tuesday, up 28 from Monday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by 10 to 313, while 170 people are being treated on ventilators, up two from Monday.
There are 45 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, up 5 from Monday. At Geisinger in Danville, 34 COVID patients are being treated according to state data, with 10 in the ICU and four on ventilators. There are six patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger Shamokin has three patients in the ICU; Evangelical has one. Neither hospital has a COVID patient on a ventilator.
On campus
On Tuesday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 16 active infections, including 15 among students. It is the same number of active cases reported Monday. The school reported 49 students are in isolation, down two. Bucknell has not had any new positive tests over the past three days.
At Susquehanna University, there are 14 active cases on campus, including 13 students. Since the semester began, there have been 77 total cases at SU, including 65 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there have been 2,085 cases at 35 long-term care facilities across the Valley, up four from Monday's data release.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,010 resident cases and 247 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 133 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 259 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons and state centers
There are four active inmate cases, all asymptomatic, at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, according to the Department of Corrections’ COVID tracker, which updates daily. There are also 12 cases among staff members. No inmates or employees have died at the facility due to complications from the virus.
There are still 30 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down one overall. Twenty of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There are three inmate cases and no cases among staff members at the Allenwood low-security site. At USP-Allenwood, there are three active inmate infections and three cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,212 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 156 staffers have recovered.
At the state-run Selinsgrove Center, there are still eight active infections among people receiving services and less than five cases among employees. If cases are less than five, the state does not provide the specific number.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.