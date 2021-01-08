Pennsylvania registered 10,178 new COVID cases on Friday — surpassing 700,000 cases since the pandemic began.
Friday's new cases marked the first time since Dec. 16 there were more than 10,000 cases in a single day. There were also 254 new cases in the Valley, including 118 in Northumberland County. Some of Northumberland County's new cases are likely attributed to continued growth at SCI-Coal Township. The Department of Corrections reports there are 235 active cases in the facility — 219 inmates and 16 staffers.
Additionally, the State Department of Health announced 215 new deaths, the third day in a row with at least 200 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalizations continued to drop across Pennsylvania. As of noon Friday, there were 5,318 patients being treated in Pennsylvania hospitals, a decrease of 173 since Thursday. There are 1,092 patients being treated in intensive care units — down 21 — and 600 patients on ventilators.
In addition to the 118 new cases in Northumberland County, there are 78 new cases in Union County, 40 in Snyder and 18 in Montour. There were also three new deaths in Northumberland County.
There were 32 counties with at least 100 new cases.
Statewide on Thursday, first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to 16,670 people, including 493 in the Valley. There have been 5,097 Valley residents vaccinated in the region, including 2,236 in Northumberland County, 2,166 in Montour 1,173 in Union and 522 in Snyder. Statewide, 194,527 residents have received the first dose.
Dozens of Valley residents have also received the second dose of the vaccine. As of noon Thursday, there are 141 people in Union County, 74 in Northumberland, 61 in Snyder and 18 in Montour counties who have now received the full vaccine dose. Statewide, 5,091 people have received the full dose.
Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals dropped by one on Friday to 234 patients, including 48 in ICUs, and 22 on ventilators in Valley facilities.
Geisinger had 172 patients in its Danville facility. The hospital is now treating 34 patients in the ICU and 22 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, 15 patients were being treated, including three in the ICU. No COVID-19 patients at the facility were being treated on a ventilator.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, 47 patients were hospitalized, including 11 in the ICU.
Prisons, state sites
There are 272 active cases at four federal prisons in Union County, an increase of seven since Thursday.
At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were still 59 inmates and 12 staffers who were COVID positive. At the medium-security unit, there were 75 inmates and 23 staffers positive. Seventeen staffers and a resident at USP-Allenwood were still active.
At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there were 85 active cases: 54 inmates and 31 staffers.
Of the 189 total cases at the Selinsgrove Center, 75 remain active: 28 residents and 47 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there were 16 active cases, part of 57 total cases at the facility.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 12,159 cases, 1,617 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 15 new cases in the latest data release.
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 828 resident and 204 staff cases, along with 164 deaths since the pandemic began in March. In Montour, 180 residents and 52 staffers have tested positive, along with 13 deaths. In Union County, there have been 177 resident and 33 staff cases, along with 19 deaths. Nineteen residents of nursing homes have died in Snyder County, which has had 113 resident and 29 staff member cases.