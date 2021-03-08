Pennsylvania surpassed 950,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began a year ago as the Department of Health (DOH) announced 1,518 new cases on Monday.
The total was the smallest one-day increase statewide since DOH officials announced 1,407 cases on Oct. 26. Monday was the fourth day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases. There were seven new cases in the four-county region: Five in Northumberland County and two in Montour.
As of Monday, health officials estimate 950,161 residents have contracted the novel coronavirus, with 91 percent already recovering.
Statewide there were seven new deaths, none in the Valley. It was the 19th day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths statewide.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also dropped on Monday. According to the DOH, 1,502 residents were hospitalized as of noon Monday, down 85 from Sunday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by 11 to 303 on Monday, while 170 people are being treated on ventilators, down 14 from Sunday.
There are 40 patients being treated in one of three Valley hospitals. At Geisinger in Danville, 30 COVID patients are being treated according to state data, with 10 in the ICU and four on ventilators. There are five patients at both Geisinger-Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger Shamokin has two patients in the ICU; Evangelical has none. Neither hospital has a COVID patient on a ventilator.
As of Monday morning, state health officials reported that 951,458 residents are fully vaccinated while 2,029,732 residents have received a first dose of a COVID vaccine. In the Valley, 21,299 residents are fully vaccinated, while 38,876 people have received one dose.
Early warning dashboard
The positive test rate statewide fell to 5.7 percent last week, the 12th week in a row it has dropped. Montour and Northumberland counties both were downgraded to the substantial level of community transmission, one week after improving to moderate, on the state's early warning dashboard.
Snyder County, which also moved into the moderate category last week, stayed moderate. Union County stayed in the substantial category.
The state uses two metrics — incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Substantial growth is more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period and a positive test rate of more than 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
Montour's incidence rate nearly doubled, from 87.8 cases per 100,000 residents to 153.6. Northumberland's climbed just above the 100-case mark, from 77.1 to 103.5.
Twenty-nine Pennsylvania counties have substantial risk of community spread. There are five counties with a low transmission designation.
On campus
On Monday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 16 active infections, including 15 among students, a decrease of three active cases since Sunday. The school reported 51 students are in isolation, an increase of one since Sunday's update. Bucknell has not had any new positive tests over the past two days.
At Susquehanna University, the number of active cases dropped by 17 since Friday's last report. Monday the university reported 14 active cases on campus, all of them students. Since the semester began, there have been 74 total cases at SU, including 63 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there have been 2,081 cases at 35 long-term care facilities across the Valley.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,007 resident cases and 245 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 132 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 260 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons and state centers
There are four active inmate cases, all asymptomatic, at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, according to the Department of Corrections’ COVID tracker, which updates daily. There are also 12 cases among staff members. Both figures are down one from Saturday's report. No inmates or employees have died at the facility due to complications from the virus.
There are still 31 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down five from Friday’s report. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There are two inmate cases and no cases among staff members at the Allenwood low-security site. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active inmate infections and three cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease. Active case numbers from the low-security and USP sites remained unchanged from Friday’s report. At Allenwood’s medium-security facility, where outbreaks have sickened 603 people over the course of the pandemic, there are no active cases.
At the state-run Selinsgrove Center, there are eight active infections among people receiving services and less than five cases among employees. If cases are less than five, the state does not provide the specific number.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.