A free drive-thru and indoor walk-in COVID-19 testing clinic will open in Snyder County on Jan. 20.
The clinic will be held at the former recreational building at the State School located at 145 Meadow Circle, Selinsgrove, and is one of several new testing sites being added in Snyder, Adams, Carbon, McKean and Washington counties, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Friday.
The counties with testing sites will continue to change weekly over the next six weeks so that 61 counties will eventually be covered by dedicated pop-up testing sites over a 12-week period.
“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Levine said. “In fact, every county now has a positivity-rate greater than five percent, which is alarming. In addition, 14 counties have percent positivity above 20 percent.”
Snyder County EMA Coordinator Derick Shambach said his office will support the state Department of Health with the public testing site. Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 24.
The state said up to 450 can be tested a day. The tests will be provided to anyone aged 3 and above for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Results are expected to be available within two to seven days.
"While it's certainly nice to have a testing site in our county, I do wish the Department of Health would better communicate with the commissioners where vaccination sites might be located in Snyder County," county board Chairman Joe Kantz said.
From March through Jan.14, the department has received 8,219,496 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, which roughly equates to 64.2 percent of the population. From May through Jan. 14, the department has received 921,595 antigen test results. The total number of tests combined equates to 9,141,085, roughly 71.4 percent of the total Pennsylvania population.
The department extended and expanded its initial contract with AMI to perform pop-up testing in counties across the state. The initial AMI testing and the extension were funded by the federal ELC Enhancing Detection grant.
Director of Testing and Contact Tracing, Michael Huff, added that testing is going well at these sites.
"With the capacity to test up to 450 people per day, these sites are getting thousands of people tested during the course of the days-long site set-ups,” Huff said. “Testing is more important than ever in Pennsylvania and we will continue with a robust testing plan to keep Pennsylvanians safe and identify cases of COVID-19.”
The department believes that increased testing in the counties will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward, Levine said.
“We are grateful for our tremendous partnership with AMI and participating county entities to provide pop-up testing in five regions across the commonwealth,” Levine said. “The AMI testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.”