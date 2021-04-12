HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that all Pennsylvanians 16-and-over will be eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations beginning on Tuesday.
The move accelerates a phased plan that would have extended eligibility to all adults by next Monday.
The state had just opened eligibility to essential workers in a number of professions — construction, restaurants, the court system, government and the media — on Monday.
“We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased,” Wolf said. “Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access to April 13.”
State Rep. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster County, a member of a legislative task force on vaccine distribution, said the move will make it easier for college students to seek COVID vaccinations before their academic year ends and they return home.
“Because we have maintained our commitment to residents within phases 1A and 1B, we can now further accelerate the rollout and protect our communities, particularly by ensuring that college students can be vaccinated before returning home to their families for the summer,” Aument said.
To date, Pennsylvania providers have administered more than 6 million vaccines and the state is ranked among the top 20 states for first-dose vaccinations, the governor’s office said in a statement. More than 2.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.