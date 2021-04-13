HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that all Pennsylvanians 16-and-over will be eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations beginning today.
The move accelerates a phased plan that would have extended eligibility to all adults by next Monday.
The state had just opened eligibility to essential workers in a number of professions — construction, restaurants, the court system, government and the media — on Monday.
“We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased,” Wolf said. “Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access to April 13.”
To date, Pennsylvania providers have administered more than 6 million vaccines and the state is ranked among the top 20 states for first-dose vaccinations, the governor’s office said in a statement. More than 2.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said Monday afternoon that the move to more quickly expand eligibility than previously planned was triggered by concerns from vaccine providers that they’d begun to have difficulty filling open vaccine appointments.
“Starting roughly last week, we started to hear that a lot of providers were having a lot of difficulty scheduling appointments,” Beam said.
The Department of Health has been requiring that vaccine providers administer at least 80% of the doses they receive within seven days of receiving them, she said.
Opening eligibility to all Pennsylvanians 16-and-over is meant to ensure that the providers can fill all the vaccine appointments to ensure that the state quickly administers as many vaccine doses as possible.
“We heard it from regions across the state, this wasn’t just in one localized area,” Beam said. We started to realize the need to keep demand at the highest propensity possible,” she said.
Beam said that Pennsylvania is nearing “a tipping point” in that progress in which supply is catching up to demand. Up to now, the challenge has been that demand for vaccine doses has outstripped supply. Now, as eligibility opens to all, state officials hope to see at least 80% of adults vaccinated, though they are “incredibly concerned” that progress will be slowed by vaccine hesitancy.
Beam said that state officials don’t believe they will see a repeat of the widespread frustration reported when the state moved to open eligibility to all seniors and many people couldn’t find providers with openings.
“We are in a different place than we were in January,” Beam said. Not only is there more vaccine available, but the state and federal government are also providing vaccine providers with more notice about their upcoming allocations which will allow them to schedule clinics and take appointments further in the future than they could when the vaccine rollout first got underway, she said.
“Being eligible means being able to go get an appointment,” Beam said. “It’s a good tempering of expectations. That doesn’t mean a short in the arm today. But really what we’re seeing is providers are becoming much more trusting in being able to schedule out so that folks when they become eligible. They get that date and time” for a vaccine.
Beam made the comments at a press conference announcing that a mobile unit that was unveiled last summer to provide COVID testing is being relaunched as a mobile vaccination clinic for underserved communities. The mobile vaccination unit is sponsored by The Latino Connection, based in Harrisburg. George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Latino Connection said that the organization plans to have the unit make 120 vaccination stops over the coming months. The first stops are scheduled for Hazleton on Wednesday and Thursday.
State Rep. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster County, a member of a legislative task force on vaccine distribution, said the move will make it easier for college students to seek COVID vaccinations before their academic year ends and they return home.
“Because we have maintained our commitment to residents within phases 1A and 1B, we can now further accelerate the rollout and protect our communities, particularly by ensuring that college students can be vaccinated before returning home to their families for the summer,” Aument said.