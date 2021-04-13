FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. British authorities recommended Wednesday, April 7, that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible because of strengthening evidence that the shot may be linked to rare blood clots. The recommendation came as regulators both in the U.K. and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people.