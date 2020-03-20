Events are being postponed or canceled across the region due to the coronavirus outbreak.
If you have an event that is being rescheduled or canceled, please email news@dailyitem.com.
Check back for updates.
CLOSED
Boscov's department store closed until further notice
Danville Area Community Center (through March 29)
Degenstein Community Library (through April 1)
All Snyder County public libraries (through March 28); all fines will be waived
All Union County public libraries (through March 29); all fines will be waived
Thomas Beaver Free Library (through March 28); all fines will be waived
Lewisburg Children's Museum (through March 29)
Campus Theatre (through March 27)
Bloomsburg Children's Museum (through March 30)
All Northumberland County senior centers
All Snyder-Union County senior centers (through March 27)
Programs and group fitness suspended at Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA locations
The Union County Historical Society office in the county courthouse will be closed to the public.
Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests are closed.
The Montour Preserve Visitors’ Center / Environmental Education Center is closed, effective immediately and until further notice.
All AMC Classic movie theaters are closed until further notice.
Perry County Arts Council, both locations closed.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver's Sunbury and Susquehanna Valley Mall offices are closed.
Rep. Kurt Masser has closed his Danville and Elysburg offices to outside visitors.
Sen. John Gordner's offices in the region are closed, including Shamokin Dam.
Selinsgrove VFW is closed.
Lycoming County and Lycoming County Resource Management, Lewis Township will be temporarily suspending its recycling service until April 1, 2020
Rachel Reichard Orthodontics is closed.
Dick's Sporting Goods is closed.
Rinehart, Marr & Murdock Dental will be closed from March 23-27.
The Monroe Township Tax Collector office will be closed on March 23-24. Please mail taxes or use drop-off box.
Susquehanna Valley Mall is closed.
CANCELED
• The Lewisburg Council of Churches and the Lewisburg Ministerium community’s Lenten Soup & Scripture luncheons, hosted by Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., has canceled the remainder of the Soup and Scripture luncheons. More information, contact church office at 570-524-0745 or christchurch@dejazzd.com.
• The remainder of the Lenten breakfasts at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, Millmont, also known as the “Four Bells Church,” have been canceled.
• The Lenten education programs at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, have been canceled.
• The Danville/Riverside Women's Federated Missionary Society Lenten tea for March 18, 25 and April 1 at Shiloh United Church of Christ, Hendrickson United Methodist Church and Trinity United Church of Christ, has been canceled.
NEW TODAY
• Millmont BSA Troop 536 Chicken BBQ scheduled for Saturday, March 28 has been postponed. For any questions, or to receive a refund, please call 570-768-6582.
• All eight of the Union County recycling drop off sites will be closed until further notice. Sites include: Union Township, Lewisburg Borough, East Buffalo Township, White Deer Township, Kelly Township, Mifflinburg Borough, New Berlin Borough, and West End Recycling.
• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on March 28 at Elysburg UMC has been canceled.
• Lenten dinners at the Good Will Hose Company in Sunbury have been canceled until further notice.
• Boy Scouts of American Troop 600 spaghetti dinner March 21 has been postponed.
• The Hoagie Sale to benefit the Potts Grove Fire Company on March 25 is canceled.
Evangelical Community Hospital announced the following events have been canceled at this time:
• Alcoholics Anonymous—March 22, and March 29, Evangelical Community Hospital
• Every Baby Needs A Lap Top—March 19, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness
• Children’s Health Fair—March 21, The Miller Center
• AARP Smart Driver—March 26 and 27, West End Library
• Hospital Remembrance Service—March 29, Faith Lutheran Church
• Life After Loss—April 16-May 21, Hospice of Evangelical
• Senior Strong – Scam Prevention—April 14, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness
• Hospice of Evangelical Remembrance Service—April 19, St. John’s United Church of Christ
• Hello Hospital—Fridays in April and May, Evangelical Community Hospital
• The Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture—May 7, Bucknell University
Bucknell's Small Business Development Center announced the following events have been canceled at this time:
• April 1: Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver Presents: First Step Pre-Business Workshop, Susquehanna Mall
• April 8: One Million Cups Susquehanna Valley, Lewisburg; Cowork Day at StartupLewisburg Incubator
• April 9: Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver Presents: Small Business Outreach Day, Susquehanna Mall
• April 14: First Step Pre-Business Workshop, Lewisburg
• May 5: LinkedIn 101: Why You Need a Professional Profile as a Small Business Owner