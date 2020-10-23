School officials at Danville, Mount Carmel and Selinsgrove school districts confirmed new COVID-19 cases at their elementary schools on Friday.
Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the district was notified Friday morning of a positive case of a Primary School student. Boyle said the student was in the school on Wednesday. Boyle said the school will not close the school following a discussion with the Department of Health.
Danville's primary school was closed last week — students in kindergarten through second grade did remote work — due to a series of positive tests. '
At Selinsgrove, Superintendent Frank Jankowski said the district was notified of two positive cases at its elementary school. Jankowski said the infected individuals came into contact with someone who was positive for the novel coronavirus outside of school.
Jankowski said the district has notified those who need to quarantine, who will be contacted by the Department of Health.
Also, on Friday, Mount Carmel Superintendent Pete Cheddar said a student who was last in school on Monday had a confirmed positive test. Contact tracing is underway, Cheddar said, but the school will remain open.