Susquehanna University officials said a follow-up retest of a wastewater sample from of its residence halls resulted in a negative COVID-19 test, but students will remain on quarantine until individual test results are returned.
According to a release from the university, officials received a "presumptive positive" case that resulted in one of the residences on campus being quarantined and all students living there being tested.
The negative results came back after a retest. "Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health of our campus and surrounding community, the university will await the individual test results before releasing students from quarantine," the university said.
The school says it has prepared for its first case for weeks and is implementing safety procedures.
The university is the midst of a staggered return to campus. First-year students returned in late August, followed by seniors last week. Sophomores and juniors are to begin reporting to campus in the next 10 days.'
"We thank our students for being cooperative and understanding throughout this process," a statement from the university said today. "Our COVID Care Coordinators will maintain contact with them to address any needs they may have, and the university remains committed to keeping our community informed of updates."
Bloomsburg University reported 19 more cases among students, Bucknell reported two more cumulative cases and Penn State halted team activities for several programs after 48 new athletes tested positive.
Bloomsburg University’s new cases push the school’s total to 286, including two employees. Of those cases, 23 students are isolating on campus and 206 have recovered.
Bucknell’s online dashboard now shows three active cases and 15 cumulative cases of the virus. On Tuesday, the dashboard showed four active cases and 13 cumulative cases.
Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics disclosed neither the teams that had paused activities nor the identities of the individuals who tested positive. It did state that it did not believe the transmission of COVID-19 occurred during team activities. Members of the affected teams will isolate and quarantine, according to the department.