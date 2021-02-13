SUNBURY — Sunshine Corners Assisted Living home is temporarily closed after reports of a COVID-19 case which brought state officials in to inspect the facility Saturday, according to Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer.
The facility, located at 613 Market St., was notified Saturday afternoon it would have to remove the 15 residents that were currently living in the building, Backer said.
Backer said members of General Healthcare Resources Inc., a contracting nursing agency through the state Department of Health, arrived at the facility late Friday to inspect after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
Backer said a resident had a medical emergency and when the individual arrived at a Valley hospital that person tested positive for COVID-19. Backer said he spoke to officials from General Healthcare Resources Inc., and the agency did not get into specifics on how many positive cases of COVID-19 were at the facility.
"That set off the alerts to the state and they sent in the agency to check on the facility," Backer said. "Once they arrived, they informed us they found water and sewage issues that needed to be addressed."
Backer said residents are in the process of being moved for the time being and the structure will be shut down, sanitized, and inspected by a third-party commercial building inspector.
Sunbury code officials remain at the facility and are blocking off all entrances, for the time being, Backer said.
Backer said the owners of the structure, which he did not identify, are working with the state and city to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.
Residents will be transferred to other facilities, but Councilman Josh Brosious said the process is not easy but he wanted to thank city officials for their efforts in dealing with the situation in a timely fashion.
"My hat goes off to code officer Mike Rhoads," Brosious said. "Mike (Rhoads) called in all the necessary agencies to make sure the property is and will be in safe working and living conditions. A big thank you to the water department, fire department, all the code officers and the city administrator for responding to this incident immediately. They came up with a strategic plan together to get the building inspected quickly and safely."
Backer said any code issues that need to be taken of the property owners will be responsible to do before the city reopens the facility.