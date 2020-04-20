COVID-19 file

Centers for Disease Control

COVID-19

Sunbury and Danville have the most residents in the Valley with COVID-19, according to new data released by the state Department of Health on Monday.

State health officials broke down positive cases and negative tests for each ZIP code across the state for the first time Monday. Sunbury has 29 confirmed cases; Danville has 26. No other Valley municipality has more than 15 confirmed cases. The confirmed cases aren't just for city or borough limits but are based on the ZIP code alone.

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427
April 2 7,016 1,211 90 47,698
April 3 8,420 1,404 102 53,695
April 4 10,017 1,597 136 60,013
April 5 11,510 1,493 150 66,261
April 6 12,980 1,470 162 70,874
April 7 14,559 1,579 240 76,719
April 8 16,239 1,680 309 82,299
April 9 18,228 1,989 338 87,374
April 10 19,979 1,751 416 93,040
April 11 21,655 1,676 494 98,498
April 12 22,833 1,178 507 102,057
April 13 24,199 1,366 524 105,593
April 14 25,345 1,146 584 108,286
April 15 26,490 1,145 647 111,094
April 16 27,735 1,245 707 113,735
April 17 29,441 1,706 756 117,932
April 18 31,069 1,628 836 122,896
April 19 32,284 1,215 1,112 126,570
April 20 33,232 948 1,204 129,720

The new data came on a day when the state announced 948 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania, the first time since April 1 the state did not increase by at least 1,000 new cases. In addition to the new cases, DOH announced another 92 deaths. There have been 1,204 coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania since mid-March. One of those deaths was a Snyder County resident, the only death in the Valley linked to the virus.

Pennsylvania's Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine cautioned residents about easing social distancing restrictions in locations with lower positive numbers.

"What's important to remember about this information is that if there are a lower number of confirmed cases in your ZIP code, it doesn't mean that it is safe to resume your normal activities, discontinue social distancing or go out without a mask," Levine said.

There are 177 confirmed cases in the 4 Valley counties, according to state health officials, and 33,232 statewide. There are 177 cases total in the Valley after eight new confirmed cases were added Monday — six in Northumberland County and one each in Snyder and Union counties. Northumberland how has 73 cases, Montour has 48 and Snyder and Union each have 28.

There are 27 Valley ZIP codes with at least one confirmed case. Municipalities with at least one positive case but fewer than four are listed in state data as "Redacted, 1-4" cases. Valley towns with measured positive totals include: Danville (26 cases), Lewisburg (5), McClure (5), Mifflinburg (8), Milton (9), Mount Carmel (7), Muncy, a portion of the ZIP code reaches into Montour County (5), Northumberland (6), Selinsgrove (15), Shamokin (9) and Sunbury (29). The data comes from the Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

There have been 129,720 negative tests throughout Pennsylvania, including 3,745 in the Valley.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,689 resident cases of COVID-19, and 504 cases among employees, for a total of 5,193 at 374 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 682 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Public meetings

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill Monday that permits municipalities to hold hearings, meetings and other business remotely through telecommunications devices for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.

To the extent possible, political subdivisions should provide advance notice of such meetings on their websites or in local newspapers, and tell the public how to monitor them. The governmental bodies are supposed to provide a means of getting public feedback, including mailed comments.