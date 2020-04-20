Sunbury and Danville have the most residents in the Valley with COVID-19, according to new data released by the state Department of Health on Monday.
State health officials broke down positive cases and negative tests for each ZIP code across the state for the first time Monday. Sunbury has 29 confirmed cases; Danville has 26. No other Valley municipality has more than 15 confirmed cases. The confirmed cases aren't just for city or borough limits but are based on the ZIP code alone.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
|April 4
|10,017
|1,597
|136
|60,013
|April 5
|11,510
|1,493
|150
|66,261
|April 6
|12,980
|1,470
|162
|70,874
|April 7
|14,559
|1,579
|240
|76,719
|April 8
|16,239
|1,680
|309
|82,299
|April 9
|18,228
|1,989
|338
|87,374
|April 10
|19,979
|1,751
|416
|93,040
|April 11
|21,655
|1,676
|494
|98,498
|April 12
|22,833
|1,178
|507
|102,057
|April 13
|24,199
|1,366
|524
|105,593
|April 14
|25,345
|1,146
|584
|108,286
|April 15
|26,490
|1,145
|647
|111,094
|April 16
|27,735
|1,245
|707
|113,735
|April 17
|29,441
|1,706
|756
|117,932
|April 18
|31,069
|1,628
|836
|122,896
|April 19
|32,284
|1,215
|1,112
|126,570
|April 20
|33,232
|948
|1,204
|129,720
The new data came on a day when the state announced 948 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania, the first time since April 1 the state did not increase by at least 1,000 new cases. In addition to the new cases, DOH announced another 92 deaths. There have been 1,204 coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania since mid-March. One of those deaths was a Snyder County resident, the only death in the Valley linked to the virus.
Pennsylvania's Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine cautioned residents about easing social distancing restrictions in locations with lower positive numbers.
"What's important to remember about this information is that if there are a lower number of confirmed cases in your ZIP code, it doesn't mean that it is safe to resume your normal activities, discontinue social distancing or go out without a mask," Levine said.
There are 177 confirmed cases in the 4 Valley counties, according to state health officials, and 33,232 statewide. There are 177 cases total in the Valley after eight new confirmed cases were added Monday — six in Northumberland County and one each in Snyder and Union counties. Northumberland how has 73 cases, Montour has 48 and Snyder and Union each have 28.
There are 27 Valley ZIP codes with at least one confirmed case. Municipalities with at least one positive case but fewer than four are listed in state data as "Redacted, 1-4" cases. Valley towns with measured positive totals include: Danville (26 cases), Lewisburg (5), McClure (5), Mifflinburg (8), Milton (9), Mount Carmel (7), Muncy, a portion of the ZIP code reaches into Montour County (5), Northumberland (6), Selinsgrove (15), Shamokin (9) and Sunbury (29). The data comes from the Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
There have been 129,720 negative tests throughout Pennsylvania, including 3,745 in the Valley.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,689 resident cases of COVID-19, and 504 cases among employees, for a total of 5,193 at 374 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 682 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Public meetings
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill Monday that permits municipalities to hold hearings, meetings and other business remotely through telecommunications devices for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.
To the extent possible, political subdivisions should provide advance notice of such meetings on their websites or in local newspapers, and tell the public how to monitor them. The governmental bodies are supposed to provide a means of getting public feedback, including mailed comments.