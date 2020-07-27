SUNBURY — A city police department employee has tested positive for COVID-19 forcing officials to shut down the police department building, City Hall and cancel tonight's council meeting, according to Mayor Kurt Karlovich.
Karlovich said he was made aware by Police Chief Brad Hare that a city employee who works out of the police station at 440 Market St., tested positive for COVID-19.
Karlovich then shut down the station and City Hall while the city gets a professional cleaning team in to sanitize both buildings, he said.
Karlovich also canceled tonight's City Council meeting which was scheduled for 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.
"We are taking every precaution," he said. "We want everyone to be safe."
Hare said the situation does not affect the police officers or services provided by police. The individual who tested positive is a city employee who works out of the police headquarters.
The department's officers will work out of their vehicles, which were upgraded to be mobile offices in 2018.
Hare said he has been in contact with City Administrator Jody Ocker about the situation. Hare said he does not believe any officers were in contact with the employee.
Ocker said testing officers will depend on if they develop any symptoms.
"We are using the state's guidelines for business when there is a response for exposure to COVID-19," Ocker said. "We will be cleaning up the area, identifying the people who may have been in close contact. We are taking it very seriously and taking all the precautions for the health of our employees and public."
Anyone needing police services can call 911 and the county will dispatch an officer, Ocker said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.