SELINSGROVE — COVID-19 vaccinations will be required of all Susquehanna University students this fall.
The university announced its decision Monday, two months after deciding students would return to campus for in-class instruction and that no remote learning option would be offered.
“As advised by the American College Health Association, vaccination not only offers protection against disease transmission, but it also protects those unable to get vaccinated themselves,” said David Richard, professor of biology and the university's COVID-19 coordinator.
“A vaccinated student body also will allow us to return to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy," he said.
Bucknell University previously announced all students returning to campus in the fall must be vaccinated by Aug. 1.
First-year Bucknell students will arrive Aug. 18 for orientation, with fall semester classes beginning Aug. 23.
“Mass vaccination will be essential to our ability to return to as ‘normal’ an academic and campus life as possible this fall," Bucknell President John Bravman said in an email to the school community.
Bloomsburg University is not requiring students be vaccinated but is holding a scholarship lottery for students who have been inoculated against the potentially deadly virus.
Among the 150 Susquehanna students present on the Selinsgrove campus this summer, all have complied with the university’s vaccination requirement, allowing them to successfully reside and work on campus while hundreds of employees prepare for the beginning of the fall term.
Most SU staff have also returned to work on campus since the start of June, and three-fourths of faculty and staff have reported that they are fully vaccinated.