Susquehanna University will shift to remote learning for the rest of the semester after 21 cases of COVID-19 have emerged on campus over the past few days.
According to the university's COVID dashboard, there are 21 active cases on campus, all of which have been confirmed since the weekend. There have been 35 total cases since the semester began back in August. Fourteen individuals are in isolation.
For the fall semester, students returned to campus is waves scheduled two weeks apart to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. Students are scheduled to leave campus next week for Thanksgiving break. They will not return until the delayed spring semester starts.
Students live in seven residence halls or townhouse complexes are under testing protocols. Students living in Reed Hall West, Buenos Aires Townhouse and Alice Springs, Montreal and New Orleans townhouses all went into the protocols at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Last month, university officials announced they will delay the start of its spring semester and eliminate spring break and Bloomsburg University will continue with mostly remote classes in a three-session semester this spring, according to announcements from both schools on Friday.
Susquehanna will conduct 14 consecutive weeks of in-person instruction beginning Jan. 25. The new schedule also allows students to take finals on campus, according to a release from the university.
In an email to the campus community, Bucknell University president John Bravman said officials would make a decision later this week regarding class next week.
The university is not conducting any in-person classes this week. Last week is the final week students will be on campus before returning home for an extended winter break. Students will finish up the fall semester online then return for the spring semester with classes starting Feb. 1.