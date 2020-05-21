Danville Area High School senior Hunter Horne finally got some good news Thursday when he learned Susquehanna University will start the fall semester early and provide in-class education.
"I'm so excited after everything that's happened, not having a proper (high school) graduation or a proper prom," said Horne, who will be a music major at Susquehanna. "I was scared that we wouldn't be going to class in the fall."
The Selinsgrove university will start the fall 2020 semester a week earlier than previously scheduled and have students leave the campus before Thanksgiving in response to evolving guidance from public health officials regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic that is expected to make a resurgence.
Once off campus, the students will continue their education remotely and won't return to campus until the spring semester.
“These adjustments will help to reduce the risk of infection associated with students returning to campus following break travel while allowing us to offer 13 consecutive weeks of on-campus instruction and activities,” said Dave Ramsaran, provost and dean of the faculty at Susquehanna.
Under this new calendar, the fall 2020 semester classes begin Aug. 24. There will be no midterm and on-campus instruction will end Nov. 20. The last week of classes will be held remotely beginning Nov. 30, with finals administered remotely beginning Dec. 7.
Isabella Moles, who is in her last year at Susquehanna and is among a handful of students who remain on campus, likes the fall schedule.
"I would rather this method and a rushed schedule. I'm not paying for online classes," she said.
Bucknell University spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said no decision has yet been made on how the Lewisburg school will offer classes in the fall. One of the several options under consideration is similar to how Susquehanna is moving forward.
Horne, a French horn player, said he's looking forward to making music with friends again.
"It would have been really upsetting if I couldn't start my first year of college and establish myself on campus," he said.
Moles is also looking forward to seeing people on the campus.
"Selfishly, I want to see my friends," she said.