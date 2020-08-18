Thirteen residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died over the past week, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday afternoon.
The DOH updates its long-term care facility data weekly and Tuesday's update showed 73 resident cases and 13 deaths at the facility. There are also 36 cases among staffers. There were no deaths listed for the facility in the state's previous long-term care database released on Aug. 11.
No owners or administrators were at the facility Tuesday evening, according to a part-time worker who answered the phone.
State health officials announced another two deaths and 23 cases of COVID-19 in the Valley on Tuesday. Both deaths are in Northumberland County according to officials from the Department of Health, but it is unclear if they are tied to the Milton facility.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) said it's Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP) based at Geisinger is helping at the facility after the state's crisis staffers were on hand. The RRHCP is designed to improve quality of care related to infection prevention, expand COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic staff and residents in facilities, and facilitate continuity of care and services provided by long-term care facilities in an attempt to mitigate the risk of spread of COVID-19 to staff or residents, according to PEMA.
The state uses several different databases to track cases and deaths, including a database for cases by county, another for deaths by county and two databases tracking data at long-term care facilities.
The news comes as state officials tried to clarify additional guidance regarding mask-wearing in schools as they prepare to reopen in the coming days and weeks. Masks must be worn in school, even when students and educators are six feet apart, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
"We have had questions about it and we've had enough questions that we wanted to clarify," Levine said at a news conference. "That we mean that when the young people are wearing masks, that they are wearing masks that they are in their classroom even though they're six feet apart, they should be wearing their masks."
New cases
Statewide, there were 735 new cases and 31 new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. The data includes two days of reporting from Philadelphia County, which reported 205 cases on Tuesday. Philadelphia did not report cases on Monday.
The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is reporting 12 new active inmate cases of COVID-19 at USP-Lewisburg. The most recent data from the BOP shows 30 active cases among inmates and five among staffers at USP-Lewisburg. That number is on top of the 52 that have already recovered — 51 inmates and one staffer — at the facility.
At federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg, there have now been 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first cases were announced on Aug. 1. There are four active cases at Allenwood, including three among staff members.
To date, there have been 208 cases at long-term care facilities in the Valley, including 174 residents and 34 workers at 11 facilities. All 13 deaths tied to Valley homes have occurred in Northumberland County. No other county facility has reported deaths other than the 13 at the Milton center. The center, on its website, lists 57 resident cases of COVID-19, 25 staff positives and 50 pending resident tests at the facility, with no mention of deaths caused by the virus.
DOH reports that 125,579 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for the virus since the state began tracking data. State officials say 79 percent of residents have recovered. Additionally, there have been 1,353,987 patients who have tested negative to date.
The 24 new cases in the Valley include 11 in Northumberland County, five in Union, four in Snyder and three in Montour. Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 1,140 cases in the Valley, including 586 in Northumberland County, 310 in Union, 128 in Snyder and 116 in Montour.
Fifteen Pennsylvania counties had no new cases on Tuesday.
Thirteen patients are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, two of them on ventilators. Seven patients are also being treated at Evangelical, two fewer than Monday. None of Evangelical's patients are on ventilators. Statewide, 548 patients are being treated for the virus in hospitals, down 12 from Monday. There are 94 patients on ventilators statewide.
Statewide, 7,499 residents have died, including 5,064 residents of long-term care facilities.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,444 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,261 cases among employees.
College student tests positive
A student from Bloomsburg University has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the Columbia County school.
The university learned of the positive test on Monday, the first day of classes for the fall semester.
University officials said the student lives off-campus and has been instructed to quarantine for 10 days per CDC guidelines. The university is sanitizing all areas of campus where the individual had visited.
In a release, university officials said they would not release more details about the student for privacy reasons.
Friday evening the university informed students and faculty that a school employee had tested positive for the virus and that proper procedures were being followed.
Masks in school
With some private or career technical schools already open, school officials say it is another frustrating change in guidance. They say they had previously been told that students and educators could remove their masks in the classrooms if they were at least six feet apart.
"We all understand this is a fluid situation, things change as the virus continues its path," said Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. "But the sand shifting beneath the feet of school leaders makes it frustrating to deal with. ... It's hard to make plans when things change on a weekly basis."
The American Academy of Pediatrics says that universal face covering is ideal in schools, but not always possible in the school setting for many reasons.
DiRocco said it's going to be a much more difficult task to ensure that students have a mask on their face throughout the day in a classroom setting, particularly in younger children through third grade.
"That's just a lot to ask of them," DiRocco said.