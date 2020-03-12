Pennsylvania now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 presumptive positive cases according to the state Department of Health.
That gives the state 21 cases of the novel coronavirus as of 9 a.m., up from 16 Wednesday afternoon. The majority of the cases are in Montgomery County with 13 cases.
Counties impacted to date include: Bucks (2), Delaware (1), Monroe (2), Montgomery (13), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (1) and Wayne (1).
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine discussed community spread and community mitigation plans, advising that the virus can spread in communities due to person-to-person contact, from touching surfaces or from simply being in the environment on Wednesday. Mitigation plans can help slow the spread of the virus by doing things such as limiting large public gatherings, allowing for teleworking or tele-education such as some colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and others states are doing; and social distancing, meaning staying away from close contact in public spaces.
“It is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, there are several steps everyone can take to keep themselves healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said.
These include:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol- based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas.
- Stay home if you are sick and until you are feeling better.