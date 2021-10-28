Two people are in custody following an incident on N. 8th Street in Sunbury involving multiple police agencies serving a sealed search warrant, according to Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen.
Bremigen said one female and one male are now in custody and arresting officer Trey Kurtz is handling the case and charges are forthcoming.
Police closed the 100 block of N. 8th Street after 11 a.m. this morning after police say they issued a search warrant at a home. The road is still closed
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare and Sgt. Travis Bremegin say a home is a subject of a drug investigation.
Police from multiple locations are on scene. Officers from Sunbury, Northumberland, Selinsgrove and a K9 unit from Watsontown are currently inside the home, Bremigen said.
Police say the street will be temporarily closed while the investigation continues.
Bremigen said no other information will be released at this time.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.