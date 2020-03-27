Two more positive COVID-19 cases in the Valley were among the 531 new confirmed cases across Pennsylvania on Friday the state Department of Health announced.
State health officials revealed new cases in Northumberland and Union counties on Friday afternoon. Later Friday, Union County Commissioner Chairman Preston Boop said Union County's case is actually a resident from Snyder County whose mailing address is Union County.
Officials said there were seven more deaths across Pennsylvania, as the state total of confirmed cases increased to 2,218 with a 31.5 percent increase day-over-day. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. There are cases in 50 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. There are 21,016 patients who have tested negative to date.
Officials in Northumberland and Union counties said they were advised of the positive cases this morning by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
Maggi Mumma, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health, said Friday evening the department investigates each case on an individual basis and will update the statewide data if needed.
The person diagnosed with COVID-19 actually resides in Snyder County, Boop said. Boop said the person lives in the Winfield area where the border separates the two counties. According to Boop, the person lives in Snyder County but is serviced by a Union County post office.
"When you look at the address, we know it’s not a Union County address,” Preston Boop said.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz is frustrated with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s handling of positive coronavirus cases, specifically the lack of information that is being provided.
“I’m not happy with the way the state has handled this,” Kantz said, adding that HIPAA rules should not bar officials from providing information that could deter the disease from spreading.
“We don’t know what they’re doing. Are they cycling back to see who (a confirmed COVID-19 case) had contact within the last 14 days?” he said. “We don’t need personal information. It’s not that we don’t have a confirmed case, it’s that we just don’t know it yet."
Northumberland County EMA director Steve Jeffrey said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency notified his office at 10 a.m. of the case. Jeffrey said no names or town of residence will be released, per HIPAA regulations.
"The Northumberland County Commissioners have been made aware," Jeffrey said. "We at Northumberland County OEM continue to monitor the situation and continue to maintain situational awareness to the COVID-19 cases throughout the commonwealth. All county residents are reminded to maintain situational awareness, limit social gatherings as well as maintain social distancing, only go out if you need to for essential needs. This will help slow down and stop the spread of this pandemic."
In Union County, commissioners and the Emergency Management Agency were also notified of the first positive case in that county.
"Our first responders and health care partners with the support of Union County Emergency Management are following their emergency and pandemic operation plans," a county press release stated. "Please follow the governor’s guidance and stay home as much as possible. Only travel if you must for life-sustaining needs and avoid other people.
"We realize this is a stressful situation and encourage residents to stay safe and your cooperation with all Public Safety Officials is appreciated."
For the first time, health officials gave a breakdown of how old patients who have tested positive are. Most of the patients — 40 percent — are ages 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.